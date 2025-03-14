Neither Lidl nor Mercadona: This Is the Supermarket That's Taking Zaragoza by Storm

Commerce in Zaragoza continues to evolve with the arrival of new stores. The options for shopping have grown in recent years, offering more varied alternatives. Now, a chain has managed to stand out among consumers due to its commercial strategy.

The PrimaPrix supermarket has captured attention with attractive prices on well-known brand products. Its expansion in the city has been rapid, establishing itself as a competitive option. With each new opening, more people join its regular clientele.

| PrimaPrix

A New Store in the Heart of the City

PrimaPrix has decided to expand its presence in Zaragoza with a new establishment on Hernán Cortés Street, number 5. Located near Puerta del Carmen, this store reinforces its commitment to the city center. With it, the company reaches twelve locations in the Aragonese capital.

Its growth hasn't stopped in recent months. Just two months earlier, they opened another store in the Gran Casa shopping center. This demonstrates the good moment the chain is experiencing, which continues to capture the attention of shoppers.

Despite the announcement of this opening, the company hasn't yet communicated the exact date it will begin operations. This new establishment adds to others located in strategic points of the city. PrimaPrix's presence in busy areas makes it easier for more people to access their offers without having to travel far.

| PrimaPrix

A Growing Business Model

The key to PrimaPrix's success lies in its discount policy. Its business model is based on selling top-brand products at reduced prices, a strategy that has been well-received among all consumers. The company achieves these discounts by acquiring surplus stock lots and promotional products.

One of the most valued aspects by its customers is the variety of hygiene and food products at competitive prices. Some items can be found up to 50% cheaper than in other supermarkets. This strategy has allowed them to build loyalty among an audience seeking savings without compromising on quality.

| en.e-noticies.cat, PrimaPrix

Another strong point is the constant renewal of its catalog. Each store receives different products depending on stock availability, creating a dynamic shopping experience. This characteristic makes many customers visit their establishments regularly.

In a short time, it has managed to position itself as one of the most popular options within the discount sector. Its expansion strategy indicates that the company is committed to continuing to grow in the region. It is possible that in the coming months they will announce new locations, further consolidating their network of establishments.