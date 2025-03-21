Unexpected Setback for Amancio Ortega and Inditex: Elon Musk Delivers a Big Surprise

In the heart of the Valencian Community, in the La Ceja-Cañada Arena industrial area, there is a 1.5 million square meter (16,145,865 sq. ft.) plot of land that has attracted the interest of large companies. Its privileged location, with a direct rail connection between Madrid and Valencia, makes it a strategic point for the business sector. Additionally, its proximity to the Port of Valencia and access to the Mediterranean corridor position it as a key option for logistical and industrial developments.

It is not surprising, then, that large companies like Inditex, founded by Amancio Ortega, have set their sights on this land. However, an unexpected competitor has emerged, Elon Musk, businessman and one of the richest men in the world.

| Europa Press

Known for his successful businesses, the entrepreneur seeks to establish a large factory in the area and is willing to go all out. Unfortunately for both, the urbanization process of the area could delay their plans. Moreover, nothing is set in stone, so both Amancio Ortega and Elon Musk could win the race.

Elon Musk and Amancio Ortega Face Off Over Land

The founder of Tesla, Elon Musk, has shown interest in acquiring this land to build a factory for the production of batteries for electric vehicles. This investment is part of the sustainable policies promoted by the company, which seeks to boost the development of renewable energies and clean technologies. According to forecasts, Musk wants to invest about 5 billion dollars to acquire the land, generating employment and boosting the local economy.

Meanwhile, Amancio Ortega, owner of Inditex, has also set his sights on the Valencian area to expand his logistical infrastructure. According to the newspaper AS, the Galician businessman plans to increase the distribution capacity of two of his most important brands: Bershka and Tempe. This move would strengthen Inditex's position in the textile market, ensuring its national dominance and optimizing distribution in Europe.

| Europa Press, Getty Images

Two Very Similar Business Strategies

Elon Musk's interest in Spain and Europe is not new, as the founder of Tesla already has similar projects, such as his factory in Germany. If realized, Tesla's presence in the Valencian Community would strengthen its positioning in Europe and facilitate trade agreements with other countries in the region.

Meanwhile, Inditex also wants to acquire this land to consolidate its leadership in the fashion sector. The final decision will depend on multiple factors, such as economic conditions and negotiations with local authorities. However, the competition between Elon Musk and Amancio Ortega shows the interest of great fortunes in investing in our country.