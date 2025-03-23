Goodbye Buitoni: Mercadona Shocks Customers with the Delicacy of the Year

Mercadona continues to surprise us with its irresistible offers and products. This time, it has decided to lower the price of one of its most popular products, ideal for those who enjoy preparing homemade meals quickly. With this offer, the chain has managed to make a delicious home cooking plan accessible, perfect for any moment, whether alone, with a partner, or with friends.

Artisan Bases That Will Make Your Pizza Perfect

Mercadona's pizza bases are artisan, extra-thin, and crispy, giving them the ideal texture to enjoy a pizza at home as if you were in a pizzeria. These bases are sold frozen and have been baked in a stone oven, providing them with an authentic taste and outstanding quality. Additionally, they contain olive oil, which adds a special touch of flavor.

The size is perfect for preparing a large pizza, ideal for sharing or enjoying an individual pizza. Being extra-thin, the bases not only have a crispy texture but also allow you to add just the right amount of ingredients without overloading it, achieving the perfect balance. These pizza bases become an excellent option for those seeking speed without sacrificing flavor.

| Mercadona

Pizza is one of those versatile dishes that adapts to any time of day and any occasion. From a quick dinner for yourself to a gathering with friends, Mercadona's pizza bases are ideal for preparing a delicious pizza in no time. Their ease of use means you can always have them on hand in the freezer for those impromptu plans.

These bases are perfect for preparing personalized pizzas. You can add your favorite ingredients, from the most traditional to the most innovative, and enjoy a freshly made pizza at home. Additionally, their compact size makes it easy to store them in the freezer to have them ready at any time.

Ideal for Sharing with Your Loved Ones

Best of all, with the price reduction, Mercadona's pizza bases have become a more attractive option. Now, three units are available for just 1.80 euros, making them an excellent choice for those seeking quality without having to spend too much. This competitive price makes them perfect for any household, even for those who want to enjoy a homemade pizza without complications.

At this price, Mercadona's pizza bases become one of the most affordable options on the market. Mercadona has managed to offer a delicious and economical solution for those who want to enjoy pizza at home. With just 1.80 euros for three units, these bases are an option you can't pass up if you like homemade pizzas.

| Mercadona

Mercadona's pizza bases not only offer excellent value for money but also stand out for their versatility. You can use them for a classic tomato and cheese pizza or get creative and try more original ingredients like chicken, vegetables, or seafood. Their crispy, thin base allows all the ingredients to cook evenly, ensuring a delicious pizza in every bite.

These bases are also perfect for sharing. If you have friends or family at home, you can offer a night of personalized pizzas with the ingredients they like the most. This type of plan is ideal for socializing and enjoying each other's company while preparing a delicious and fun dish.

Prices and offers updated on 03/23/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes