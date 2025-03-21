Costco Listens to Its Members and Announces a Historic Change: Walmart Trembles!

Costco has made a decision that will undoubtedly be well received by its customers. The supermarket chain has recently announced an extension of the operating hours of its gas stations in the United States.

This change by Costco reflects the company's intention to offer much more flexible and convenient access for consumers who rely on its gas stations. Additionally, this measure is part of a broader expansion strategy in the country, aiming to consolidate its presence in different states.

These Are the New Hours for Costco's Gas Stations

Costco's gas stations already operate with extended hours in most of their locations. From Monday to Friday, the stations will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. This change in hours is designed to accommodate the needs of customers who require fuel outside conventional hours.

On the other hand, on Saturdays, the service will be offered from 6:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. While on Sundays, the station will open at 6:00 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

Despite the extended hours, Costco has warned that these may vary depending on the location of each gas station. On its Facebook account, the company recommended that customers check the specific hours for each establishment, as there may be differences.

The best tools to check detailed hours are Costco's mobile app and its official website. Through these means, customers can access updated and personalized information for each gas station.

This adjustment by Costco primarily responds to the growing demand from customers and the need to offer greater flexibility. The company has observed an increase in travelers who require access to gas station services during broader hours. Additionally, this change aims to satisfy those who use Costco's services both in the early morning and late at night.

"Overall, our stations will now remain open one hour later than they previously did, and some will open earlier as well," explained Ron Vachris, the CEO of Costco. The extension of hours responds to customer demands and expectations for greater convenience.

Although the gas station hours have been modified, Costco is also considering possible adjustments to the hours of its large stores. Ron Vachris mentioned that the company has noticed a growing demand from travelers in the early hours of the day and during the night. However, the CEO clarified that, for now, there are no plans to change the hours of the physical stores.

Undoubtedly, Costco continues to adapt to customer needs and seeks new ways to improve its services. With this measure, the supermarket chain aims to further establish itself as one of the leading options for consumers across the United States.