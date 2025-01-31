Carrefour triumphs with the garment that has Zara trembling: for less than 8 euros

Carrefour has launched an irresistible offer in women's fashion that you won't want to miss. It's a short striped dress, available in brown and black, that perfectly combines style and comfort. With a versatile design and a reduced price of 7.99 euros, this dress promises to become a wardrobe essential.

Discover Carrefour's most versatile dress

Carrefour's short striped dress stands out for its modern and functional design. Made with long sleeves and a round neck, it offers a casual look ideal for various occasions. The button detail on the shoulder adds a distinctive touch that enhances its appeal.

This model is available in two classic colors: brown and black, making it easy to pair with different accessories and footwear. Its flattering cut adapts to different body types, providing comfort without sacrificing style. Additionally, the stripes add a fresh and youthful vibe, perfect for the season.

| Carrefour

Carrefour offers this dress in a wide range of sizes, from XS to 3XL, ensuring that all customers find their ideal fit. This size inclusivity reflects the brand's commitment to diversity and customer satisfaction.

The original price of the dress was 17.99 euros, but it is currently reduced to 7.99 euros. Thus, it becomes an affordable option to refresh your wardrobe without overspending. You can purchase it both in physical stores and through Carrefour's website.

How to style this dress for any occasion

This striped dress is a versatile garment that adapts to multiple styles and situations. For a casual look, you can pair it with white sneakers and a denim jacket, achieving a comfortable and modern outfit.

If you're looking for a more formal appearance, add heeled ankle cleats and accessories in gold or silver tones. A thin belt at the waist can accentuate your figure and give the outfit an elegant touch.

| Carrefour

During colder days, this dress can be worn with opaque tights and a long coat, maintaining style without sacrificing warmth. The neutral colors of the dress make it easy to incorporate accessories of different colors and textures.

For an office look, pair the dress with mid-heel shoes and a blazer in neutral tones. This ensemble projects professionalism without losing the fashion touch. And no one will notice you're wearing such an economical dress.

Prices and offers updated on 01/31/2025. They may be subject to changes or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes