U-turn at Carrefour: The Supermarket Announces the Most Unexpected News

Carrefour is one of the largest and most well-known supermarkets in Spain, with a vast presence throughout the country. With more than 60 years of history, the company has managed to establish itself as a benchmark in the distribution sector. Over the years, it has adapted to market changes, innovating and expanding its offerings to satisfy consumers.

Now the French company seeks to optimize its focus on communication and environmental management by hiring professionals with extensive experience in the sector. These moves could mark the beginning of a new stage for the company.

| Carrefour

A Key Hire for External Communication

Santiago Velázquez is the new Director of External Communication for Carrefour Spain. With a distinguished career in the field of communication, Velázquez will join the company's team with the mission of strengthening visibility and communication management. In his new role, he will report directly to María Quintín, who now leads the Communication area within the Executive Committee of Carrefour Spain.

This hire is a commitment to improving the brand's image, which in recent years has experienced significant growth in the country. Velázquez brings extensive experience, having been the Director of External Communication and Sustainability at Línea Directa Aseguradora for 14 years.

| TQCorp Media, LinkedIn: Santiago Velázquez

His career also includes recognition from Forbes magazine, which in 2022 included him among the best communication directors in Spain. This appointment underscores Carrefour's intention to strengthen its relationship with the media and its public presence in the Spanish market.

New Challenges at Carrefour

Meanwhile, Carrefour has also appointed Elena Aldana as Director of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Sustainability. Aldana has extensive experience in the food distribution sector, having previously worked at companies like Mercadona and Lidl.

In her new role, she will report to Candela Arias, who recently assumed the position of Director of Human Resources for the company. This appointment reinforces what the company claims to be its focus on sustainability, an area it has highlighted as one of its priorities in recent years.

Elena Aldana has been key in Mercadona's international expansion in Portugal, as well as in the sustainability area of Lidl Portugal. Her deep knowledge in these fields will be essential to drive Carrefour's CSR projects.

| LinkedIn: Elena Aldana, TQCorp Media

With this hire, the company claims to take a step toward responsible management aligned with what they consider a sustainable approach. This hiring reflects Carrefour's interest in positioning itself as a leader in sustainability initiatives within the sector, according to what they have communicated.

Carrefour continues to show its ability to adapt by incorporating professionals with a broad vision and experience in key sectors for its growth. These changes reflect its firm commitment to the future of the company in a competitive and demanding market.