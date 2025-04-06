Costco Must Make an Urgent Decision After What Happened with Its Members in the USA

In the United States, the egg shortage has caused great tensions among buyers. A recent incident at a Costco store has highlighted the difficulties customers face in finding this essential product. With rising prices and the avian flu crisis, some shoppers are asking Costco to impose limits on egg purchases.

The Problem of Prices and Rising Tensions

The struggle for eggs at Costco has gone viral after a video showed a fight in the store over a cart full of eggs. In the footage, several shoppers are seen making physical contact while trying to get the available eggs. The situation left many customers wondering if limits should be imposed on the purchase of this highly demanded product.

| Viktor Gladkov, Costco

"What are they going to do with 800 eggs?" commented a follower on social media, suggesting that Costco needs a limit policy to avoid these situations. Others, like some users on X, suggested that the purchase could be legitimate. "It could be a restaurant owner," one pointed out, highlighting that the volume of the purchase didn't necessarily indicate a suspicious intention.

Is It Egg Panic or a Usual Buying Trend?

The video of the fight at Costco exposed what many already suspected: the egg shortage is leading to excessive purchases. This has led some supermarket chains to impose restrictions. However, Costco has opted not to limit purchases, which has caused complaints from shoppers who feel frustrated by not being able to find eggs easily.

Meanwhile, some stores have already started to apply limits. This has been especially noticeable in stores like Kroger and Lidl, which are also facing the same shortage crisis. However, Costco has yet to take formal measures in this regard, leaving its customers with the feeling that the situation could worsen if changes aren't implemented soon.

| Costco

The Effects of Avian Flu and Inflation

Egg prices have risen significantly due to the shortage caused by avian flu. According to government data, inflation has also played a key role in this price increase, affecting the cost of many essential products. The average price of a dozen eggs has reached record figures, forcing consumers to seek alternatives or reduce their consumption of this product.

The crisis has caused growing concern, as families struggle to balance their budgets due to the high cost of food. In this context, egg purchase restrictions could be a temporary solution to curb speculation and ensure that all shoppers can access this essential food.