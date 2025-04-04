Logo e-notícies EN
Facade of a Sam's Club store with a blue sign and a play area next to the entrance.
Sam's Club Launches an Incredible Promotion | Camara Sam's Club
CONSUMER AFFAIRS

Sam's Club Announces the Most Demanded: Membership at Half Price for a Few Days

The Unmatched Promotion of Sam's Club in the United States on Its Membership for New Customers

Lena

If you're looking to take advantage of Sam's Club discounts, now is the perfect time. The self-service store chain has launched a limited-time offer: a 50% discount on their annual memberships. This promotion will be available only until April 6, so it's an opportunity you can't miss if you're looking to save on your future purchases.

Incredible Prices on Annual Memberships

Sam's Club, owned by Walmart, offers two types of memberships that allow you to access exclusive discounts on thousands of products. The Club Membership, which normally costs $50 a year, is now available for just $25. This membership grants you a primary card and a complimentary one for another member of your household.

Facade of a building with the samsclub.com logo in blue letters.
The American chain knows how to attract customers | en.e-noticies.cat

If you're looking for even more benefits, you can opt for the Plus Membership, which normally costs $110 a year, but you can now get it for $70. With this membership, you'll enjoy free shipping on most items, early shopping hours, and 2% cash rewards.

Exclusive Offers and Benefits

Sam's Club members can access a wide range of offers and discounts. From groceries to electronics, to home goods, there are instant discounts on thousands of products. Additionally, the Plus Membership offers additional perks, such as free curbside pickup and 50% off tire installation.

If you prefer not to wait in line, you also have the option to use Scan & Go, a feature that allows you to shop quickly by scanning products with your mobile phone. Sam's Club also offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee on your membership, giving you peace of mind when making your purchase.

Facade of a Sam's Club store with a large blue sign at the main entrance.
Establishment of the Chain | Walmart

What If You're Not a Member?

If you're not a member of Sam's Club, you still have the option to explore their offers. You can get a one-day guest pass, although you'll have to pay a 10% service fee on your purchases. This will allow you to enjoy the club's benefits for a day, but if you want to make the most of the offers and discounts, the membership is the best option.

With more than 600 stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, Sam's Club remains one of the most attractive options for those seeking low prices and quality products. With this promotion, you can now get even more benefits for a much more affordable price.

