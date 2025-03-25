Mercadona Does It Again: It Triumphs with the Craze Most Envied by Sephora and Primor

Mercadona always knows how to surprise its customers with innovative and effective personal care products. This time, it has launched a product that has quickly caught the attention of those with blonde, gray, and bleached hair. This time, the chain has hit the mark with an option that keeps your color intact while hydrating and revitalizing your hair, combating unwanted highlights.

Improved Formula with Bamboo Activated Charcoal

Mercadona's Ultra Platinum Mask is the ideal option for those looking to maintain a cool blonde color or care for their bleached hair. This improved formula includes bamboo activated charcoal, a natural ingredient that not only provides spectacular shine but also acts as a purifier. Activated charcoal is known for its ability to remove impurities and residues that can leave hair dull, restoring its vitality.

With the use of this mask, you will notice how the yellowish highlights disappear, giving way to a cool and shiny tone. This product is perfect for those looking to neutralize those warm tones that often appear in blonde and bleached hair. Additionally, bamboo activated charcoal ensures a deep clean of the hair without damaging it, leaving it soft and manageable.

You only need to apply a small amount to clean, damp hair, let it work for a few minutes, and rinse. Its easy-to-distribute formula allows you to cover your entire mane quickly and without complications. This mask fits perfectly into your beauty routine, giving you salon results without having to leave home.

Its effectiveness is immediate. You will notice a visible improvement in hair texture after the first application, with softer, more manageable hair free of yellow highlights. Also, being easy to apply, it is perfect for those who have little time but still want to keep their hair vibrant and healthy.

Ideal for Blonde, Gray, or Bleached Hair

The best thing about this mask is its versatility, as it is designed for all types of blonde, gray, or bleached hair. It doesn't matter if your hair is natural or dyed; this mask can help keep it healthy and in its best shape. Its gentle formula neutralizes yellow tones and also takes care of the hair structure, preventing it from drying out or becoming brittle.

The product is especially designed for those with blonde or bleached hair, who require a more delicate and specific treatment. With high-quality ingredients like bamboo activated charcoal, this mask not only improves color but also nourishes and revitalizes the hair, leaving it in its best state.

Mercadona's Ultra Platinum Mask, with 200 ml of product, is priced at only 3.95 euros. This price makes the product accessible for everyone looking to keep their hair in its best shape without spending much. For little money, you can enjoy an effective treatment that keeps your blonde, gray, or bleached hair shiny and healthy.

Compared to other masks on the market, this product offers an exceptional quality-price ratio. It is not only economical but its effectiveness is comparable to much more expensive products. Mercadona has managed to offer a perfect solution for those seeking professional hair care without breaking the budget.

