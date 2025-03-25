Goodbye Churros: Mercadona's €2 Invention to Have a Royal Breakfast

Mercadona continues to show its commitment to improving its products. This time, it has modified one of its popular products to make it even more practical and easy to use at home. This change has been designed to make crepe preparation even simpler, without losing quality or flavor.

A More Convenient Format for Everyone

The new format of this product has further simplified its use, allowing anyone, even the most novice, to prepare perfect crepes. The process is so simple that you only have to fill the bottle with milk, shake it, and you'll have the mix ready in a few minutes. It doesn't matter if it's your first time making crepes, with this Mercadona product you'll achieve it without complications.

The improved formula also ensures that the crepes are softer and have the ideal texture. No matter what ingredients you add, the mix will always be perfect, achieving crepes as if you had made them with a traditional recipe. Mercadona has made the process quick, without sacrificing the quality and flavor we all expect.

| Mercadona

One of the main differences from the previous product is that the format has changed. Now, the preparation comes in a 6 oz. (170 grams) bottle, instead of the previous 7 oz. (200 grams). This change makes it more manageable and perfect for those who need just the right amount to make crepes at any time, without wasting product.

The price remains incredibly affordable, at just 2 euros per 6 oz. (170 grams) bottle, making this product even more accessible. The quantity is perfect for making delicious crepes without having too much left over, making it an ideal option for small households. It's also perfect for people who want to enjoy this treat without having to store large quantities.

Versatility for All Tastes

This crepe preparation from Mercadona is one of the most economical options to enjoy this delicious treat at home. Compared to other similar products on the market, this preparation stands out for its quality-price ratio. It makes it easy for everyone to enjoy a good plate of crepes without spending too much.

Besides being affordable, the product maintains excellent quality, being perfect for those who seek convenience without compromising flavor. With just 2 euros, you have a quick and delicious solution to enjoy homemade crepes at any time. Whether for breakfast, a snack, or a light meal.

| Getty Images Pro, Mercadona

Crepes have always been a delicious option for any occasion, and with this Mercadona product, the possibilities are endless. You can make sweet crepes with jam, fruits, or chocolate, or savory versions with ham and cheese, making them a versatile meal. The ease with which you can prepare these crepes makes this product ideal for any time of the day.

Moreover, with the improvement introduced by Mercadona, the preparation process is much more convenient. It's the perfect option for days when you don't have much time to cook. This product adapts to the needs of the busiest, allowing you to enjoy a delicious dish without complications or waiting.

