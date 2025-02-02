Tomorrow the best product for shiny teeth arrives at Lidl: it's going to be a hit

Lidl surprises with an electric toothbrush arriving tomorrow at its stores with high-quality features at an unbelievable price. This model promises effective cleaning, easily removing plaque and gently caring for gums. Additionally, its compatibility with recognized brand heads makes it a versatile option for any user.

Advanced features for complete cleaning

This Lidl toothbrush operates with a high-speed oscillation system, ensuring the removal of debris where manual brushes can't reach. Its technology allows for deep cleaning of teeth and a gentle massage on gums, reducing plaque buildup and preventing oral problems.

To ensure complete hygiene, the device includes a 2-minute timer with 30-second intervals, indicating the recommended brushing time for each quadrant of the mouth. This promotes even cleaning without neglecting any area.

| RossHelen, Lidl

It includes a head with a color mark and high-quality bristles, designed with DuPont™ Tynex® nylon filament. Additionally, it features green indicator bristles that alert when it's time to replace the head, always ensuring optimal brushing.

Another advantage is its protective cap, ideal for traveling without the head coming into contact with other surfaces. It is also compatible with heads from brands like Oral-B, offering the possibility to customize the brushing experience according to each user's needs.

An economical option with high-quality features

Lidl's electric toothbrush operates on batteries, making it easy to use without relying on cords or chargers. It also has a light indicator that flashes red when the battery is low, avoiding surprises and ensuring optimal performance with each use.

For those looking for an affordable option without sacrificing quality, this Lidl model is a perfect alternative. Its price of 6.99 euros positions it as one of the most affordable options on the market in its category. The Lidl electric toothbrush will be available in stores starting tomorrow and until stocks last.

| Lidl

The design of the toothbrush has been thought out to offer maximum comfort, with a non-slip handle that allows for a secure grip even when wet. Additionally, its 360° swivel cord prevents tangles and facilitates use in any position.

If replacement heads or other parts are needed, Lidl offers the possibility to purchase them online. This way, you ensure that the device can continue to be used long-term without complications. This option allows you to keep the toothbrush in perfect condition without the need to search for replacements in other stores.

Prices and offers updated on 02/02/2025. They may be subject to changes or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes