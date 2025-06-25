This Friday, Lidl brings something that will make your life in the kitchen much easier.

Lidl knows how to make life in the kitchen easier without sacrificing style. This Friday, they're launching something that promises to revolutionize the way you prepare your fresh and healthy drinks. With a modern, practical, and high-quality design, it'll be your new ally.

This Lidl product has everything you're looking for: functionality, attractive design, and quality. It's ideal for those who want convenience when preparing their daily recipes. You don't need anything else to enjoy the best in the kitchen.

Lidl has a new product for your kitchen that stands out

This Friday, Lidl is launching a product that's going to change the way you prepare your juices. With an attractive design and surprising functionality, this item presents itself as a very convenient option for lovers of fresh drinks. In addition, with a stainless steel finish and outstanding features, it promises to be a great addition to the kitchen.

| Lidl

What really stands out is the juicer's mechanism. Thanks to its lever arm, getting citrus juices becomes a very simple process. This system ensures there's no effort when juicing, guaranteeing efficient performance with every use.

The 130 W motor provides a speed of up to 100 revolutions per minute. This translates into quick and effortless juicing. With a capacity of 9.5 fl. oz. (280 ml), it's ideal for preparing fresh juices in perfect amounts for one or two people.

Features that make it easy to use: advantages of the juicer sold by Lidl

This Lidl juicer stands out for its anti-drip system, which prevents juice from spilling during preparation. Its juice spout has a closure that keeps the whole process clean and tidy. In addition, the stainless steel strainer filters out seeds, ensuring juice without impurities.

The design is more than attractive; it's also practical. Its rubber feet give it a firm base, preventing any unintentional movement during use. In addition, the cord has a winding system that makes it easy to store, keeping your kitchen organized.

| Lidl

The juicer sold by Lidl is ready to work with any type of citrus, which makes it a versatile tool for preparing orange, lemon, grapefruit juice, and more. In addition, its automatic on and off functions make it even easier to use. You just need to press the pressing cone to start it.

For all these reasons, it's not hard to understand why this juicer presents itself as an excellent option for those seeking quality and ease of use. With a price of 29.99 euros, it stands out as one of the best options on the market for those who want to enjoy fresh and natural juice without complications.

Prices and offers updated on 06/24/2025. They may be modified or canceled, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes