Today Lidl launches the set that will give you luxury nails for very little: it's insane

Lidl shakes up the market once again with an unexpected proposal that promises to become a topic of conversation. The German chain has managed to make its way into many people's routines with ideas that are as simple as they are effective. Today, it repeats the move with a launch that combines practical design, low price, and a style that doesn't go unnoticed.

At Lidl, surprises keep coming that seem designed to slip into any modern and functional toiletry bag. Every detail is carefully considered to attract those who are looking for easy solutions without spending too much money. The German brand does it again with an item that sounds discreet but can transform personal care.

A complete tool for those who want to care for their nails with ease

Lidl's set is designed for convenience, operating wirelessly thanks to its rechargeable battery and with three adjustable speed levels. It's a versatile nail drill that includes ten sapphire and felt heads with specific uses, from removing calluses to polishing with precision. The device's body, available in beige and pink shades, offers an ergonomic finish made with recycled materials that reinforce the sustainable commitment.

| Lidl

Among the accessories is a sapphire cone for dry skin, coarse and fine discs for filing, and a special file for tougher calluses. It also includes burrs and files designed for ingrown nails, rough surfaces, or details that require meticulous care without damaging the skin. A felt cone helps clean and add shine, while the glass file works quickly on larger calluses on heels and soles.

Lidl's nail drill not only delivers a variety of functions, but also offers precision thanks to its LED light built into the front of the device. The rotation indicator lights up blue or red to show the direction of rotation, making it easier to work on both hands. The entire set is stored in a practical bag that includes a USB type-C cable, dust cover, and clear instructions for hassle-free use.

| Lidl

The highlight of this Lidl set is its balance between quality, convenience, and cost, with a price of €14.99. The pack combines compact design and portability, intended for travel or storage without taking up too much space at home. Thus, those who are looking for complete care without constantly going to the salon find in this kit an effective and cost-efficient tool.

Lidl and the nail drill that transforms the manicure and pedicure routine at home

This Lidl nail drill has been designed to deliver professional results, allowing users to perform a complete manicure and pedicure treatment in just a few minutes. The variety of included heads covers everything from filing to the final polish, achieving a uniform and effortless finish on any type of nail. Thanks to its cordless operation, it adapts to the pace of users who want speed and convenience in a single device.

In addition to the compact design, its manufacturing with recycled materials adds extra value that connects with new demands for responsible consumption. The ergonomic finish ensures a comfortable and stable grip, preventing slips and ensuring precision with every use, even during extended sessions. The LED light and direction indicator add a technological touch that makes the job easier for those without previous experience.

| Lidl

The price of €14.99 at Lidl reinforces the appeal of this product, as it places a functional and complete nail drill on the market at a competitive cost. This balance between functionality and accessibility makes it a standout alternative compared to other higher-priced devices. The possibility of always having it ready at home makes it a perfect ally for keeping nails cared for all year round.

Lidl's nail drill not only simplifies the routine, but also turns it into a moment of personal care that combines aesthetics and well-being. With ten quality heads, a rechargeable battery, and sustainable design, this set offers a proposal that's hard to match in the home segment. This way, Lidl manages to place a product that responds to the trend of seeking effective and quick solutions for personal care at home.

