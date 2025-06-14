Happiness arrives at Lidl with the perfect garment to show off a great body this summer: €9

Lidl has become the perfect ally for those seeking quality and style without paying high prices. In its summer collection, they've launched a garment that promises to make you look spectacular with minimal effort. This garment has everything you need to stand out and feel unbelievable under the sun.

With Lidl, it's possible to have it all: a modern design, comfort, and a price that fits any budget. The brand's new proposal offers you a solution so you can enjoy summer without worries.

An ideal swimsuit for Lidl's summer

Summer is already here, and with it, the need to find the perfect swimsuit that makes us feel comfortable and confident. Lidl has launched a shaping swimsuit for women that fits these needs perfectly, combining functionality and design. This swimsuit not only promises a secure and comfortable fit but also a streamlined shape that flatters the figure.

This swimsuit has details that make it stand out for its design and its ability to adapt to different bodies. The upper part features an elastic band under the bust, which provides support, something key to keeping the swimsuit in place. In addition, the garment includes integrated padding, which creates a more defined shape without being uncomfortable or restrictive.

| Lidl

The design of this swimsuit not only considers comfort but is also modern and attractive. Its simple black style makes it easy to combine, while the touch of femininity comes from the ruching on the straps. This small design detail gives it an elegant and sophisticated air, without losing functionality.

Available in sizes 38 to 44 (US sizes 6 to 12), this Lidl swimsuit adapts to a wide variety of bodies. Thanks to its Powermesh lining, the swimsuit provides additional support ideal for those seeking a garment that flatters the figure and is comfortable. This combination of elements makes it one of the most complete options for swim season.

Comfort and quality at a competitive price

Lidl's shaping swimsuit is made with high-quality materials, designed to ensure durability and comfort. The main fabric includes 80% recycled polyester and 20% LYCRA® elastane, which ensures elasticity and resistance. This material allows the garment to fit the body perfectly, without losing its shape after several uses.

The inner lining, made of recycled polyester and LYCRA® elastane, not only provides comfort but also reinforces the shaping ability of the swimsuit. The Powermesh technology, integrated into the lining, helps shape the figure, providing light and flattering support. This makes the swimsuit a perfect option for those who want to feel comfortable and confident while enjoying the sun.

| Lidl

Besides being practical, this swimsuit is easy to care for, which is a great advantage in the summer season. It can be machine washed without exceeding 104°F (40°C), and it's recommended to avoid using bleach and dryers. By following these simple steps, Lidl's swimsuit can be kept in perfect condition for a long time.

With a price of 9.99 euros, this Lidl swimsuit is one of the most affordable options on the market. Its competitive price, combined with the quality of the materials and functional design, makes it a smart choice. Especially for those seeking a comfortable, stylish, and economical swimsuit.

Prices and offers updated on 06/13/2025. They may be modified or canceled, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes