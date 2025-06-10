The most popular footwear of the summer has just arrived at Lidl: it costs less than €4

Lidl always surprises with comfortable and accessible solutions for summer. This year is no different, as they offer an option designed to enjoy the warmest days. With a simple and functional design, you won't want to miss this proposal.

Summer demands comfort, and Lidl knows how to meet those expectations. With a product designed to adapt to your pace, you can be sure you'll enjoy every moment. It's ideal for those who seek quality without complications.

Comfortable and versatile footwear for the season

If you're looking for flip-flops to accompany you in all your summer activities, Lidl has a very interesting proposal. This footwear is designed to be comfortable, flexible, and lightweight, which makes it perfect for everyday use. The combination of EVA sole and preformed insole ensures a stable step, even on wet surfaces like those at the pool or the beach.

The flip-flops are available in vibrant colors like coral and turquoise, which give them a summery touch without being flashy. The simple design allows you to pair them with practically any summer outfit, from a swimsuit to a more casual set for a walk. In addition, they're available in sizes ranging from 4.5 to 7.5 (37 to 41), adapting to different needs.

| Lidl

This model stands out for the support it offers, thanks to the wide strap and its insole designed to provide greater stability. There's no need to worry about slipping or discomfort during prolonged use. The flexibility of its sole allows you to move comfortably throughout the day, whether you use them for a short walk or to spend several hours in the sun.

As for the price, these flip-flops don't exceed 4 euros, which makes them a more than accessible option if you're looking for quality without having to invest large sums. At this price, Lidl manages to offer a functional option to enjoy summer without losing style.

Ideal option for your summer plans

Lidl's flip-flops are perfect for those who want something practical and affordable for their daily summer routine. In addition to being comfortable and versatile, the EVA material helps make each step lighter and more comfortable. This option stands out especially in activities like the beach or the pool, where comfort and good grip are key to avoiding accidents.

The preformed insole contributes extra support that other models on the market don't offer, which improves stability while you walk. No matter if you spend hours walking along the shore or use them to go shopping, these flip-flops will accompany you reliably. The sole is flexible, which provides a comfortable experience throughout the day.

| Lidl

The available sizes cover a wide range, which ensures you'll find the right fit for your foot. The softness and lightness of this model mean that, even after a long day, you'll still feel comfortable. Also, since this footwear is so easy to put on and take off, they're ideal for those moments when you need something quick and practical.

For just 3.99 euros, Lidl offers an affordable and functional option for summer, ideal for those who seek quality at a good price. By combining its practical design with such a competitive price, these flip-flops position themselves as an excellent choice for all your summer plans.

Prices and offers updated on 06/09/2025. They may be modified or canceled, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes