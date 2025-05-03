Happiness Arrives at Lidl on Monday: This Invention Will Solve Your Life in Summer

This Monday, Lidl will surprise everyone with a launch that promises to become a favorite for many. With a functional design and unique features, it will adapt to various needs. Many people will rush to get it as soon as they discover it, as it will become a must-have this summer.

Reasons to Buy This Lidl Cooler

Lidl's portable electric cooler stands out for its ability to cool up to 68°F (20°C) below ambient temperature. This makes it an efficient option for keeping drinks cold during trips or outdoor activities. Additionally, it has an extra function that allows keeping contents warm at approximately 149°F (65°C), expanding its versatility.​

Its design includes extra-thick insulation walls, providing excellent thermal retention capacity for approximately 20 hours. This is as recorded in the DIN EN 12546-2 standard. This ensures that food and drinks are kept at the desired temperature for extended periods.​

The cooler offers flexibility, as it can be connected to both a 230 V outlet and a 12 V car cigarette lighter. This versatility allows its use in different environments, from home to road trips. Additionally, its silent operation (34 dB in ECO mode) contributes to a comfortable and noise-free user experience.​

Weighing approximately 10.6 lbs. (4.8 kg) and measuring 16.3 x 19 x 12.9 in. (41.4 x 48.2 x 32.7 cm), the cooler is compact enough to facilitate transport and storage. Its design includes a foldable carrying handle that also serves as a lid lock or support, adding convenience in handling.​

Energy Efficiency and Sustainable Materials

Lidl's portable electric cooler is classified in energy efficiency class E according to the current Regulation (EU) 2019/2016. This classification indicates moderate energy performance, being a reasonable option for those looking to balance efficiency and cost.​

The device is made with a robust housing and exterior coating of recycled plastic, reflecting a commitment to sustainability and reducing environmental impact. This focus on recycled materials contributes to greater durability and resistance of the product.​

The cooling unit is maintenance-free and can be manually regulated in network operation, facilitating its use and maintenance. Additionally, the reduction of condensation formation thanks to the rubber seal improves efficiency and comfort during use.​

Both connection cables, the 230 V and the 12 V, can be stored in the lid to save space. This adds a level of organization and practicality to the product's design. This feature is especially useful for keeping the storage area tidy and free of loose cables.​

Available From This Monday in Stores

Lidl's portable electric cooler is available for 59.99 euros, a competitive price considering its features and functionalities. This cost positions it as an accessible option for those looking for an efficient solution to keep food and drinks at the desired temperature. It is especially important when wanting to do outdoor activities.​

This product will be available in Lidl stores from this Monday, with limited availability until stocks last. It is advisable to check availability at the nearest store to ensure its acquisition. However, it is also possible to purchase it through their website.

