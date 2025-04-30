These Are Lidl, Mercadona, or Aldi's Hours During the May Holiday: Are Stores Open?

Since May 1, Labor Day, falls on a Thursday, many people will take advantage of the opportunity to have a long weekend. Therefore, it's important to know when supermarkets open to be able to shop. This is especially true for those who change provinces and aren't very clear on how stores operate in another region.

It's also important to keep in mind each chain's policies during this time of year. Depending on the area they are located in or the type of store, it can vary. There are many places with high traffic where tourism influences the schedule.

This Is How Supermarkets Open This Long Weekend

During the May long weekend, supermarket hours in Spain vary according to the chain and region. May 1 is a national holiday and May 2 is a holiday in the Community of Madrid. Therefore, it's important to know how they open so you don't go and find the door closed.

Mercadona

All Mercadona stores in Spain will be closed on Thursday, May 1, as is customary on national holidays. In the Community of Madrid, they will also remain closed on Friday, May 2, Community Day. To check if your store opens on other dates, visit Mercadona's website and access the supermarket locator.

| Europa Press

Carrefour

Carrefour will not open on May 1 anywhere in Spain, respecting the national holiday. In Madrid, on May 2, many stores will open with special hours, although it will depend on the type of Carrefour it is. You can check the exact hours of your usual center on Carrefour's official website to be more certain.

Lidl

Lidl will keep some stores closed on May 1, although many will open partially, between 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM. In the Community of Madrid, on May 2, they will operate with extended hours, from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM. Check the updated hours of each store on Lidl's website.

| Lidl

DIA

Most DIA supermarkets will open on May 1 with reduced hours, usually from 10:00 AM to 2:30 PM. In Madrid, they will also operate on May 2 with the same limited hours in many establishments. To know if your store opens and at what time, visit Dia's website and use their store locator.

Alcampo

Alcampo will close all its stores in Spain on Thursday, May 1. In Madrid, on Friday, May 2, many stores will open, although with hours that may vary depending on the center. The best way to confirm the schedule is by visiting Alcampo's website where you can check each specific store.

| Europa Press

El Corte Inglés (Supercor and Hipercor)

El Corte Inglés supermarkets will remain closed on May 1 throughout the country, except for a few exceptions. In Madrid, on the holiday Friday, they will open with reduced hours from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM. You can check which centers open and their hours on El Corte Inglés's website to know how all their stores will operate.

Aldi

On May 1, Aldi will not open anywhere in the country, except for very specific exceptions. On May 2, some stores in Madrid will open with reduced hours, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Visit their website to check if your store will open and at what exact time.