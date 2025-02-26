On Friday, the Must-have You've Been Looking for Arrives at Lidl: It'll Get You Out of a Jam

In the digital age, security and efficiency in the use of electronic devices are essential. Having tools that offer protection and functionality is essential for the home and office. Lidl, always alert to the needs of its customers, presents a new product that promises to become an indispensable ally for managing your electrical connections safely and practically.

Advanced Protection and Practical Design in Lidl's New Power Strip

Starting tomorrow, Lidl introduces in its stores a power strip designed to offer maximum protection and convenience. This device is equipped with surge protection of up to 1800 volts, safeguarding your appliances and electronic devices from potential voltage spikes. Additionally, its flat plug allows for easy installation even in tight spaces, such as behind furniture or cabinets, optimizing the available space in your home.

The power strip features an illuminated on/off switch, making it easy to use even in low-light conditions. A control light indicates the correct functioning of the surge protection, providing peace of mind to the user. For greater versatility, it includes holes on the bottom that allow for wall or under-table mounting, adapting to spaces.

With eight sockets arranged in a practical inclination, this power strip facilitates the connection of multiple devices without cables getting tangled. The cable length is approximately 9.8 ft. (3 meters), offering flexibility to place it in different locations around the house or office. This design, focused on functionality and safety, makes Lidl's new power strip an ideal option for any environment.

Technical Features That Guarantee Safety and Efficiency

The structure of the power strip is made with high-quality materials, ensuring durability and resistance. The sockets have safety systems to prevent accidental access, especially useful in homes with small children. The flat plug not only saves space but also facilitates its connection in areas with limited access.

The illuminated switch allows for easy identification of whether the power strip is in operation, avoiding unnecessary energy consumption. Surge protection is essential to safeguard sensitive electronic devices, such as computers, televisions, and appliances, prolonging their lifespan and avoiding costly damage. Additionally, the mounting holes offer versatile installation options, adapting to the preferences and needs of each user.

This power strip will be available in all Lidl stores starting tomorrow, priced at 10.99 euros. An affordable investment for those looking to combine safety, functionality, and design in a single product. Don't miss the opportunity to acquire this accessory that will facilitate the organization and protection of your electronic devices at home or in the office.

Prices and offers updated on 02/26/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes