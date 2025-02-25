Dia Listens to Its Customers and Finally Launches the Most Anticipated Product of the Year: It Will Sweep

The demand for gluten-free products has grown significantly in recent years. More and more people, whether for medical necessity or personal choice, are seeking food options free of this protein. Responding to this trend, Dia has decided to expand its offering and launch a new range of products specially designed for celiacs.

Dia Expands Its Range of Gluten-Free Products

Dia has increased its catalog of gluten-free products, reaching more than 300 references available in its stores. This expansion includes both private label products and well-known market brands. The goal is to offer a wide variety that adapts to the needs and preferences of all its customers.

To facilitate the identification of these products, Dia has implemented a specific icon on the packaging. This distinctive mark allows consumers to quickly recognize gluten-free items on the shelves. Additionally, in approximately 400 of its stores, the chain has created specific sections dedicated to gluten-free products, thus improving the shopping experience.

| Europa Press

Among the basic products available are yogurts, flans, and bifidus and a variety of cold cuts, beverages, sauces, and pâtés for celiacs. For those seeking more elaborate options, Dia offers prepared dishes such as seafood paella, various tortillas, and vegetable stir-fries. Sweet lovers can enjoy chocolates and snacks from the Snack Maniac range, all of which are gluten-free.

With this initiative, Dia reinforces its commitment to offering quality products that adapt to the needs of all its customers. It thus facilitates access to gluten-free options without compromising taste or texture.

New "Dia Sin Gluten" Range: Quality and Flavor Guaranteed

In addition to expanding its general range, Dia has launched its own line of products under the "Dia Sin Gluten" brand. This range features 30 specific references, developed with selected ingredients to ensure excellent texture and flavor. The company plans to continue expanding this line with new additions in the future.

Within "Dia Sin Gluten," standout products include sandwich bread, hamburger buns, and breadsticks made by El Molino de Dia. For pasta lovers, the Al Diante line offers gluten-free spaghetti made with corn and rice flour. In the sweets section, chocolate chip cookies and butter cookies, manufactured by Abuelo Bread, have become customer favorites.

| Dia

For those who prefer traditional pastries, El Molino de Dia's gluten-free muffins are a delicious option, with a soft lemon aroma reminiscent of homemade recipes. Another notable addition is the gluten-free marbled bite, a tender cake with an attractive cocoa design, ideal for breakfasts and snacks.

In the cereal segment, Dia offers 100% whole grain oat flakes, made by ESGIR SL, suitable for vegans and containing no milk traces. Additionally, the cocoa and hazelnut-filled pillows from the Gran Dia brand, produced by Harinas de Castilla-La Mancha S.L., are a crunchy and tasty option for those with a sweet tooth.

| Dia

To complement meals, the range includes sauces such as gluten-free soy sauce from Selección MunDia and Rambler's Gluten-Free beer. More products will soon be added to this line, including different types of pasta, cakes, empanadas, and Bolognese lasagna, all developed under strict quality controls to ensure their safety and flavor.

| Dia

