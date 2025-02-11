Amazon Issues an Urgent Statement in the United States: It Will Be Next Week

Amazon has been forced to explain what it will do next week. On February 17, the United States Postal Service (USPS) will suspend its operations nationwide due to Presidents' Day. During that day, no letters or packages will be sent or received through postal mail.

However, Amazon has decided to continue its deliveries without interruptions, ensuring that its customers receive their orders on time. FedEx and UPS will also operate normally, ensuring the scheduled delivery for that day.

| Europa Press

The Mail Closes, But Deliveries Continue

The USPS closure will affect thousands of users who use its services daily. However, deliveries from Amazon, FedEx, and UPS will not be affected, which will minimize the holiday's impact on e-commerce.

Postal service customers will have to wait until February 18, when USPS offices will reopen. Until then, the shipment of packages through the postal system will be halted.

USPS Accumulates Several Closures So Far This Year

This will be the fourth 24-hour closure of the USPS so far in 2025. It had already suspended operations on New Year's Day, at Jimmy Carter's funeral, and on January 20, on Martin Luther King Day.

With this new interruption, the postal agency continues to accumulate temporary closures on key dates in the American calendar.

| Europa Press

Impact of the Holiday on Other Institutions

Presidents' Day will also affect other sectors. The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will suspend their activity during the day, resuming operations the following day.

Many schools in the U.S. will close their doors, following the established regulations for national holidays. However, supermarkets like Walmart and Target will remain open, allowing consumers to shop as usual. Restaurants and pharmacies will also operate without changes.

Not All States Recognize This Holiday

Although Presidents' Day is celebrated on the third Monday of February, not all states recognize it as an official holiday. Places like Florida, Kentucky, and North Carolina don't include this day in their holiday calendar.

The date was originally established to commemorate the birth of George Washington on February 11 and later included Abraham Lincoln, born on February 12.

While the USPS pauses its activities for 24 hours, Amazon, FedEx, and UPS will continue their usual operations, ensuring that packages reach their recipients without delays.