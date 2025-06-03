Mercadona's fragrance that's a hit for just €4 and everyone's talking about it: Incredible

Mercadona has once again chosen something that combines freshness and style without complications. This new launch from Mercadona aims to surprise without the need for grand artifices. Simplicity and good taste are the foundation of what Mercadona offers this time for everyday life.

Mercadona's proposal is presented as an accessible option that doesn't lose personality or quality. Mercadona knows how to capture current trends and turn them into something practical and attractive. Without revealing details, this new product from Mercadona fits perfectly with those who are looking for something different yet familiar.

| Mercadona

Fresh scents that set trends this summer

Mercadona has expanded its well-known Monogotas perfume line with a fragrance that promises to be the favorite of the season: Monogotas Banana. This new addition stands out for its sweet and tropical scent, evoking the freshness of ripe banana. Designed for those seeking a fruity and cheerful essence, it's perfect for daily use during the summer months.

The perfume comes in a 3.4 fl. oz. (100 ml) bottle, keeping the minimalist and functional aesthetic characteristic of the Monogotas line. Its practical format makes application and transport easy, adapting to the needs of modern users. In addition, its affordable price of 4 euros makes it an attractive option for those who want to update their fragrance without making a large investment.

This fragrance is part of Mercadona's Frutalia collection, a limited edition that celebrates the most iconic fruity scents. Alongside other essences like passion fruit and cherry, this line offers unique sensory experiences through personal care products. The collection includes exfoliants, oils, and body mists, all designed to complement and enhance the main fragrance.

The choice of this essence aligns with current trends in perfumery, where gourmand and fruity scents are gaining popularity. These types of fragrances, which evoke sweets and fruits, are appreciated for their ability to convey feelings of joy and vitality. By incorporating this essence, Mercadona responds to an audience seeking accessible perfumes with personality.

| Mercadona

Monogotas Banana is Mercadona's bet for this summer

Monogotas Banana stands out for combining quality, price, and freshness. Its sweet and tropical scent is ideal for those looking for a fragrance that complements the energy and good vibes of summer. In addition, its 3.4 fl. oz. (100 ml) format ensures long-lasting wear without the need for frequent reapplication.

Banana as the main note is no coincidence. This fruit provides a distinctive and enveloping scent, conveying warmth and exoticism. When integrated into a fragrance, it creates a unique olfactory profile that sets it apart from more common options.

Mercadona shows with this fragrance its commitment to innovation and adaptation to market demands. The chain continues to expand its perfumery offerings, providing products that combine quality and accessibility. This strategy strengthens its position as a benchmark in cosmetics and personal care.

With a price of only 4 euros, Monogotas Banana is an opportunity to enjoy a fresh, sweet, and affordable perfume. It is presented as an option for those who want to update their fragrance without spending too much, taking advantage of the quality Mercadona offers in its Monogotas line.

Prices and offers updated on 06/03/2025. They may be modified or canceled, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes