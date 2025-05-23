Goodbye cooking: this Mercadona delicacy tastes heavenly and is ready in just a few minutes

Mercadona once again makes a difference with a launch designed for those who don't have the time or desire to complicate things. Their new offering is straightforward, tasty, and adapts to any lifestyle. Some people always have it in the freezer because they know that when needed, it delivers without fail.

At Mercadona, they know well that easy can also be good, and with their latest addition, they have proven it again. Designed for hassle-free dinners, it's practical, quick, and has that flavor that always appeals. You don't even need to mess up the kitchen to enjoy it as if you had spent hours preparing it.

Small, tasty, and ready for any occasion

Mercadona's new mini ham and cheese pizzas come in packages of nine ultra-frozen units. They are designed so you can solve a meal in a matter of minutes. They require no prior preparation and keep for weeks in the freezer.

They are ideal for a quick midweek dinner when you don't feel like cooking anything elaborate. They also work well as an appetizer or to share at gatherings with family or friends. Their mini size allows you to control portions or simply snack without overindulging.

| Mercadona

The combination of ingredients is a classic that almost everyone likes: ham and cheese. The mild flavor and crispy base make these pizzas pleasant and easy to enjoy. They are designed for all ages, from children to adults.

The price also works in their favor: 2.90 euros for nine units, which is just over 30 cents each. This makes the product an economical option without sacrificing flavor. Perfect to always have on hand as a practical resource.

This is how Mercadona's mini ham and cheese pizzas are prepared

Preparing these mini pizzas from Mercadona is as easy as taking them out of the freezer and following a few simple steps. You don't have to defrost them or add extra ingredients; they come ready. You just have to choose between a conventional oven or an air fryer.

In the oven, you should preheat it to 392°F (200°C) and place the mini pizzas on the rack. You can make up to nine units at a time and leave them for about 13 minutes. They will be ready when the cheese melts and the edges are golden.

| Mercadona, Getty Images

If you use an air fryer, first preheat it to 302°F (150°C) for three minutes. Then place a maximum of five mini pizzas in the basket so they cook well. In less than ten minutes, they will be ready and crispy.

In both cases, Mercadona recommends letting the mini pizzas cool for at least a minute. This improves the eating experience and prevents burns from the hot cheese. And so, in no time, you have a tasty bite without complications.

Prices and offers updated on 05/23/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes