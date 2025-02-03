Pleasant surprise at Mercadona that delights thousands of customers: it will be in February

Mercadona continues the expansion of its 'Ready to Eat' section, offering customers a wide variety of freshly prepared dishes to take away or consume in-store. Currently, more than 1,110 stores in Spain and Portugal feature this section, which includes a selection of cold drinks and a seating area for added convenience. In February, the chain has planned new openings to bring this service closer to more locations.

Upcoming openings in February

On February 24, Mercadona will inaugurate the 'Ready to Eat' section at the store located on Calle Mar Adriático in San Fulgencio, Alicante. This opening is part of the company's plan to implement this section throughout practically all of Spain. With these additions, Mercadona seeks to make life easier for its customers by offering freshly cooked dishes to enjoy at home or wherever they prefer.

The 'Ready to Eat' section has become an ideal solution for those seeking quick and quality meals without sacrificing homemade flavor. The variety of dishes available ranges from traditional options to more innovative proposals, catering to the tastes and needs of a wide range of consumers.

| Mercadona

In addition to prepared food, the section features a selection of cold drinks and desserts, completing a comprehensive offer for a full meal. The seating area allows customers to enjoy their freshly made dishes without having to wait until they get home, adding convenience to the shopping experience.

Mercadona has invested in training its staff to ensure that the 'Ready to Eat' dishes maintain high standards of quality and flavor. This dedication has been key to the success and rapid expansion of the section throughout the Spanish and Portuguese territories.

Variety of dishes available

Mercadona's 'Ready to Eat' section offers a wide range of dishes to satisfy different preferences and dietary needs. Among the available options are fresh salads, spoon dishes, meats, fish, and vegetarian options. This diversity allows customers to choose from a variety of meals, from the most traditional to the most contemporary.

Some of the standout dishes include the potato omelet with onion, known for its homemade flavor and juicy texture, and the breaded chicken, tasty and crispy, joined by barbecue sauce. For those looking for lighter options, the pasta and tuna salad is a healthy and refreshing choice.

| Mercadona

Mercadona has also introduced special dishes for different times of the year. From salads or burgers to typical dishes of Christmas celebrations. These seasonal proposals allow customers to enjoy meals that adapt to their tastes and needs at any given time.

With the expansion of 'Ready to Eat,' Mercadona reinforces its commitment to offering practical and quality solutions to its customers. It adapts to current trends by facilitating the day-to-day of those seeking fast food options without compromising on quality. The upcoming openings in February are further evidence of the company's ongoing effort to improve and expand its services.