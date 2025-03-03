The 5 Cities in the United States With the Lowest Cost of Living and Quality of Life

The cost of living in the United States varies depending on the state and city. While some metropolitan areas are unaffordable, others offer housing and services at much more accessible prices.

There is an analysis by Kiplinger that is based on data from the Council for Community and Economic Research (C2ER). It was conducted in 2022, and there are several cities where the cost of living is significantly lower than the national average. These areas have at least 50,000 inhabitants and stand out for their affordability in housing, transportation, and food.

The 5 Cheapest Cities to Live in the United States

1. Topeka, Kansas

Topeka is an attractive option for those seeking low prices without leaving an urban environment. The cost of living is 19.4% lower than the average in the United States, and the median home price is around $154,800.

Additionally, residents pay less for transportation, basic services, and food compared to other cities in the country. Its suburban environment, with single-family homes and parks, makes it an ideal alternative for families.

2. Kalamazoo, Michigan

In Kalamazoo, the cost of living is 20.7% lower than the national average. Although homes have a median price of $208,300, it remains an affordable option within the state.

One of its main attractions is that it is considered one of the best cities to retire. Its affordable costs and the quality of life it offers have made this city a popular destination.

3. Decatur, Illinois

Decatur is another of the most affordable cities, with a cost of living 22% lower than the average in the United States. The housing price is $110,800, one of the lowest figures in the country.

Here, transportation, medical care, and public services are notably cheaper than in other parts of Illinois. This compensates for the state tax rates, which tend to be high.

4. McAllen, Texas

McAllen is located in southern Texas and stands out for its low cost of living, 21.8% lower than the U.S. average. The average home price is $107,500, which is 45% less than the national average.

Other expenses are also lower in this city. Medical care costs 19% less than in other parts of the country, while food is 16% cheaper than the average in the United States.

5. Harlingen, Texas

Harlingen is the cheapest city to live in the United States, according to 2022 data. Its cost of living is 24.4% lower than the national average, and the median home price is $103,500.

Rent is also considerably lower. An apartment in this city costs an average of $790 per month, while the national rate is around $1,427. However, utility bills can be 5.3% higher than in other cities.

Considerations Before Moving

Although these cities offer low costs, they also have some drawbacks. In some of them, unemployment is high, wages are low, or a large portion of the population lives below the poverty line.

Nevertheless, for those seeking financial stability and a lower cost of living, these five cities can be a great alternative to settle in the United States.