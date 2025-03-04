Happiness Arrives at Mercadona With the Sauce You've Been Looking For: Only 1 Euro

Homemade burgers have gained prominence in many households' kitchens, and Mercadona is no stranger to this. Preparing them with quality ingredients makes a difference in the result we achieve. Besides the right meat and bread, there is a key element that enhances their flavor.

Mercadona's Flavor Touch That Makes the Difference

Smash burgers have become one of the most popular culinary trends. Their preparation involves smashing the meat against the hot griddle to achieve a crispy edge and juicy interior. To complete the flavor, a creamy and balanced sauce is essential to join without overshadowing the other ingredients.

This is where Mercadona's Burger Sauce becomes the perfect ally. Its smooth texture and combination of flavors add a special touch to the burger. With just one tablespoon, each bite becomes juicier and more flavorful, enhancing the set of ingredients.

| Mercadona

Another advantage of this sauce is its versatility. Besides being ideal for burgers, it pairs perfectly with sandwiches, fries, or as a base for other homemade sauces. This makes it an essential product for lovers of homemade fast food.

An Essential for Any Homemade Burger

Mercadona's Burger Sauce comes in a 250-gram container, ideal for multiple uses. Its practical format allows it to be applied directly on the burger or on the bun for better flavor distribution. Additionally, its creamy texture facilitates its combination with other ingredients.

Its price is another of its great attractions. For only 1.35 euros, customers can enjoy a quality sauce with an irresistible flavor. Its balance between sweetness and a slight spicy touch makes it a perfect option for any type of burger.

| Mercadona, Getty Images

For those seeking a more authentic experience, this sauce allows recreating the taste of restaurant burgers. Along with fresh ingredients and well-cooked meat, it achieves a result worthy of the best burger joints.

Mercadona continues to bet on products that facilitate homemade cooking with a professional touch. The Burger Sauce is an example of how a small detail can make a difference in a dish. Available in all the chain's stores, it has become a staple in the pantry of many cooking enthusiasts.

Prices and offers updated on 03/04/2025. They may undergo modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes