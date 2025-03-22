Target Warns About What's Coming Starting Sunday, After What Happened to Whole Foods

This Sunday, March 23, Target will launch its desired Target Circle Week. During this week, members will be able to enjoy exclusive discounts on products. While Target prepares to welcome thousands of shoppers, Whole Foods, owned by Amazon, faces a different situation, with a boycott that could severely affect its sales.

Amazon Boycott and the Effect on Whole Foods

The Amazon boycott, promoted by People’s Union USA, began on March 10 and extended until March 14, 2025. This "economic blockade" has been supported by consumers who reject the diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies eliminated by some retailers, including Amazon. As part of the protest, almost half of the participants have expressed their intention to avoid Whole Foods during the boycott.

| en.e-noticies.cat

The boycott has gained support among younger people: according to a Numerator survey, 61% of Generation Z is aware, followed by 51% of Millennials. More than 27% of respondents support the protest, and almost half of them (48%) have decided to avoid Whole Foods. This represents a significant threat to Amazon's store.

Target Seeks to Benefit

While Whole Foods faces this pressure, Target could benefit. The supermarket chain, which also eliminated its DEI program earlier this year, already suffered a drop in its web traffic during the previous 24-hour boycott.

In February, Target saw a 9% decrease in its web traffic, falling to 4.7 million visitors. However, now, with the return of its Target Circle Week, Target could attract customers who traditionally shopped at Amazon or Whole Foods.

Target Circle Week will begin this Sunday, March 23. It will offer discounts on products such as home goods, fashion, and beauty. Target Circle members will be able to take advantage of exclusive offers and additional discounts, both in physical stores and online.

This promotion is attractive to those looking for low prices without the disruptions of the boycotts affecting Amazon and Whole Foods.

This boycott has made many reconsider their shopping options. Although Whole Foods remains popular, the boycott has sown doubts. Instead, Target presents itself as a reliable option for those who wish to avoid Amazon during this period.

The boycott has also affected other major companies, such as Costco and Walmart. Although Costco saw an increase in web traffic due to its stance on DEI, Target has adopted a more neutral position. This allows it to take advantage of consumer discontent with other brands.

What to Expect from Target?

Target Circle Week is not only an opportunity for Target to increase its sales. It is also to capture the attention of those looking for a change in their shopping habits. Whole Foods shoppers participating in the boycott might see Target as an attractive option.