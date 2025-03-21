Neither Sephora nor Druni: Mercadona Has the Best-Selling Cosmetic for Only €6

Mercadona continues to surprise its customers with new high-quality makeup options at very affordable prices. The chain has recently launched a line of products that promises to be a complete success among beauty lovers. With versatile shades and finishes for all kinds of occasions, these new products allow for the creation of a wide variety of looks with ease, adapting to every style.

Sunrise, Daybreak, and Sunset: Three Palettes for All Styles

Mercadona's three eyeshadow palettes, Sunrise, Daybreak, and Sunset, are perfect for those seeking versatility and quality in a single product. Each palette includes eight shades, ranging from the softest and most natural tones to the most vibrant and daring ones. This makes them the ideal choice for both a fresh daytime look and more dramatic evening makeup.

Sunrise is characterized by warm tones, such as golds and coppers, ideal for brightening the eyes. This palette is perfect for those seeking a natural and luminous finish, with a touch of warmth on the face. Daybreak, on the other hand, features more neutral and soft tones, like beige, pink, and brown, allowing for a delicate and natural look, ideal for any occasion during the day.

| Mercadona

The Sunset palette is the most intense of the three, with purples, burgundies, and bronzes that add depth and sophistication to the makeup. This option is ideal for those who prefer more dramatic looks, perfect for going out at night or for special events. Each palette offers a combination of matte, satin, and pearly finishes, allowing for experimentation with different textures and effects on the eyes.

Best of all, these palettes are of high quality and have an incredibly low price. Each of the palettes costs only 6 euros, making them one of the most economical options on the market without sacrificing quality. The eyeshadows have excellent pigmentation and apply easily, ensuring a perfect and long-lasting finish throughout the day.

Easy Application for a Professional Finish

Mercadona has managed to combine quality with accessibility in these eyeshadow palettes. They not only offer an excellent variety of shades and finishes but are also designed to be practical and easy to use, even for those who are not makeup experts. The quality-price ratio is exceptional, and for only 6 euros, you can have a product that will allow you to create multiple looks without having to spend a fortune on makeup.

Additionally, these palettes are perfect for any skin type, as their soft and highly pigmented formulas adapt to all tones. If you are looking for a versatile, economical, and quality product, Mercadona's Sunrise, Daybreak, and Sunset palettes will become an essential in your makeup bag. With them, you can create anything from a soft and natural makeup to a more intense and sophisticated look, all with a single product.

| sheikh86295328 de pixabay, Mercadona

With eight shades in each palette, you will have enough options to create varied looks suitable for any occasion. Additionally, the compact size of the palettes makes them perfect for carrying in your purse or makeup bag, allowing you to touch up your makeup. With their vibrant colors and soft finishes, these palettes adapt to all styles, from the most natural to the most daring.

One of the strongest points of Mercadona's new eyeshadow palettes is how easy they are to apply. The soft and well-pigmented formula allows for smooth application, without the need for complicated tools or advanced techniques. With a good brush, you can achieve a professional finish in just a few minutes.

Prices and offers updated on 03/21/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes