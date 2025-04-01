Target Hits Aldi and Lidl: Confirms the Best News in the United States

Recently, a survey was published revealing the preferences of supermarket consumers in the United States. The study, conducted by YouGov, highlights that Walmart continues to be the favorite supermarket in the country, closely followed by other major chains like Target, Aldi, and Costco. The results show which factors are key for shoppers when choosing their supermarket, including quality, service, and, of course, prices.

Walmart Continues to Dominate the Market

According to the data obtained, Walmart leads the sector with a 63% preference among consumers. This result underscores the chain's dominant position, especially in an environment where shoppers seek affordability and quality in their daily purchases. Walmart remains the number one option for food and basic products, allowing it to maintain its large customer base in the United States.

| en.e-noticies.cat

Walmart's leadership is not only supported by its competitive pricing model but also by its wide range of products and extensive network of stores. Although the competition is fierce, Walmart remains the first choice for most Americans.

Competition Intensifies with Target and Aldi

Although Walmart remains the favorite, competition has intensified in recent years. Target ranks second with a 42.2% preference: the chain has managed to gain ground thanks to its focus on quality, design, and customer service. Its business model has attracted many consumers seeking a more complete shopping experience.

On the other hand, Aldi has grown in popularity, reaching a 32.8% preference. Its discount model remains a strong attraction for those looking to save on their purchases without sacrificing product quality. Aldi continues to gain ground among shoppers who are price-conscious and aware of the quality of the products it offers.

Costco and Kroger Complete the Top 5

In the survey, Costco ranks fourth with a 31.8% preference. Its focus on wholesale sales has been well-received by consumers looking to purchase products in large quantities at competitive prices. Costco remains a popular option, especially for large families or those who prefer to buy in bulk.

Kroger, meanwhile, remains a reliable option for many shoppers, with a 23.9% preference. The traditional supermarket chain stays in the top 5 thanks to its commitment to quality and service. However, the growing interest in more affordable options like Aldi and Costco could pose a challenge for Kroger in the long term.

Market Diversity and New Options

Sam's Club, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, and Publix remain relevant options, albeit with lower preference percentages. Amazon Fresh, a relatively new option, also appears on the list, with a 12% preference. This reflects the wide variety of options available to consumers, showing the market segmentation and the different preferences of shoppers.