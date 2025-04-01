Costco Sends an Urgent Message to All Its Members in the United States

Costco, the largest membership-based store chain in the United States, continues to adapt to new times. The company, known for its competitive prices and focus on quality, has implemented several changes in recent years. One of the most relevant for customers is the recent end of its agreement with American Express, which has affected the way many shoppers make their payments.

A Desired Change, but One That Affects Some

Over the years, Costco has experienced a series of modifications in its payment policy, some of which have not been well received by customers. In 1999, the store signed an exclusive agreement with American Express, allowing customers to pay with AmEx card, cash, or check. However, in 2016, Costco's agreement with American Express came to an end, and Costco partnered with Citi to offer its own credit cards.

| Instagram, @costco

Now, the payment options have been further simplified, and although the system has not been well received by some, most customers have adapted well. Payments in physical stores can now only be made with cash, checks, or Visa credit cards. Additionally, for online purchases, Costco also accepts MasterCard.

New Payment Rules at Costco

While this change in payment policies might seem restrictive, Walmart has shifted toward a more controlled experience for its customers. The store now accepts a wide range of payment methods, such as debit cards, Costco Shop Cards, mobile payments (Apple and Google Pay, among others), and EBT cards.

What can no longer be used at Costco is American Express. This decision, although initially surprising to some customers, has become just another part of the company's strategy. Despite the criticisms, Costco has managed to adapt to new trends, and its relationship with customers remains strong.

| en.e-noticies.cat

The Reaction of Members and the Impact on the Store

The change in payment policies has not been the only adjustment that has caused discontent among customers. In recent months, Costco has also implemented new restrictions, such as controlling access to food courts. Although these were always areas exclusively for members, the general public was previously allowed entry without the need to check membership cards.

Additionally, more rigorous verification of payment cards is now required to ensure that the buyer is the card owner and not using a borrowed one. These adjustments, although causing discomfort, have not severely affected the loyalty of members, who continue to benefit from the savings Costco offers them.

Despite the criticisms, the company has managed to maintain its base of loyal customers. The exclusion of American Express as a payment method, although controversial, doesn't seem to have harmed its business model. Costco remains a pillar in the market, adapting to the demands of its customers and ensuring that its services remain of quality.