Dia shakes Druni with the 1 euro novelty that leaves your skin glowing

Dia offers in its personal care line a body milk enriched with aloe vera and hyaluronic acid. This body lotion is designed to hydrate and nourish the skin, improving its elasticity and providing softness. With a lightweight and fast-absorbing formula, it becomes an excellent option for daily care.

Benefits of aloe vera and hyaluronic acid in Dia's body milk

Aloe vera is known for its moisturizing and soothing properties. It helps regenerate skin cells, providing freshness and relief, especially for dry or irritated skin. Its inclusion in this body milk enhances hydration and provides a refreshing sensation after application.

Meanwhile, hyaluronic acid is a natural component of the skin that retains large amounts of water, maintaining hydration and firmness. Over time, its presence decreases, so its topical application helps to plump and smooth the skin. This way, the appearance of fine lines is reduced, providing a more youthful look.

| Dia

The combination of these two ingredients in Dia's body milk offers deep and long-lasting hydration. Additionally, it improves skin elasticity, leaving it firmer and softer to the touch. It is ideal for all skin types, including the most sensitive, thanks to its soothing and regenerating properties.

This product has been dermatologically tested, ensuring its compatibility and effectiveness in daily skin care. Its regular use contributes to maintaining healthy and radiant skin.

Made primarily from natural ingredients

Dia's body milk comes in a 400 ml container, offering a generous amount for daily use. Its formula contains 95% natural ingredients, reflecting the brand's commitment to more natural and skin-friendly products.

The texture of the lotion is light and absorbs quickly, without leaving a sticky feeling. This allows dressing immediately after application, facilitating its incorporation into the daily routine. For best results, it is recommended to apply it on clean, dry skin, gently massaging until fully absorbed.

| Dia, Viktor Gladkov

It is advisable to store the product in a cool, dry place to keep its properties intact. Its constant use helps keep the skin hydrated, nourished, and with a healthy appearance.

One of the highlighted advantages of this body milk is its affordable price. For only 1.99 euros, this product can be purchased at Dia stores, offering an excellent quality-price ratio in body care. It is an ideal option for those seeking deep hydration and more elastic and soft skin.

Prices and offers updated on 02/03/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes