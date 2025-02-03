This week, the product that reduces your electricity bill has arrived at Lidl: a madness

Lidl has launched today a LED lamp specially designed for bathrooms, as part of its weekly offers. This new item promises to combine functionality and design, offering an efficient and modern lighting solution for the home. This lamp is presented as an ideal option for those looking to renew their bathroom lighting without making a large investment.

Lidl has the most sought-after for the bathroom

This LED lamp from Lidl is designed for ceiling mounting indoors, being especially suitable for bathrooms due to its resistance and design. It is available in three styles: White, white/chrome, and chrome. Each with its particular characteristics that give you options to choose from.

Both models feature a non-dimmable LED module that emits a neutral white light, ideal for everyday activities in the bathroom. The lamp's dimensions are 28 x 6.8 cm, making it compact and suitable for different bathroom sizes. Additionally, its discreet design allows it to easily integrate into various decorations.

| Lidl

One of the advantages of this lamp is its durable and low-consumption LED module. This ensures a long lifespan and energy efficiency. This not only contributes to savings on the electricity bill but is also a more sustainable option for the environment.

The installation of the lamp is simple, thanks to its design intended to facilitate ceiling mounting. It includes usage instructions and a gasket to ensure correct placement and operation. It is an excellent option for those looking to improve their bathroom lighting without complications.

Great value for money of the LED lamp

It has a maximum power of 12.5 W and a luminous flux of 1350 lumens. Lidl's LED lamp offers powerful and efficient lighting, suitable for daily bathroom needs. The neutral white light it emits is perfect for tasks such as personal grooming, makeup, or shaving, providing clear and comfortable visibility.

One of the most outstanding features of this lamp is its excellent value for money. Available in Lidl stores for only 9.99 euros, it represents an affordable option for those who want to update their bathroom lighting without spending too much. This offer is part of the chain's weekly promotions, known for offering quality products at competitive prices.

| Lidl

In addition to its attractive price, Lidl's LED lamp stands out for its modern and functional design, which adapts to different decoration styles. The option with a star effect and chrome edge adds a touch of sophistication, while the version with a white screen offers a more minimalist and versatile appearance.

Lidl's bathroom LED lamp combines efficiency, design, and affordability, positioning itself as an excellent option for those looking to improve bathroom lighting. With its easy installation and outstanding features, it is a valuable addition to the home, available starting today in the chain's stores.

Prices and offers updated on 02/03/2025. They may undergo modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes