Juan Roig's Strong Words About the DANA in Valencia: 'The Problem Was...'

October 29, 2024, will be etched in the memory of Valencians as a day of devastation. Let's remember that, on that day, a DANA struck the Valencian Community with unexpected force. In its wake, it left a trail of destruction that claimed the lives of hundreds of people.

Now, Juan Roig, president of Mercadona, has taken advantage of the company's results presentation to express his concern about how the crisis was managed. He has highlighted one of the biggest problems experienced in Valencia: the feeling of helplessness among the citizens.

Juan Roig Highlights the Helplessness of Valencians After the DANA

This Tuesday, in a press conference for the presentation of Mercadona's results, Juan Roig spoke about the DANA. In fact, the president of Mercadona recalled how, after the disaster, many Valencians felt there was no coordinated response from the Public Administrations.

Juan Roig was clear in pointing out that, although the natural catastrophe was devastating, the worst came afterward. According to him, the next day, October 30, the authorities did not respond with the speed and efficiency that was needed. "The problem, beyond the catastrophe, was the helplessness that was experienced," Roig stated.

"We pay taxes, and that is so that the Public Administrations respond." That lack of immediate response caused frustration among the population, who felt abandoned in the face of a major crisis.

"The problem is that if it happened again tomorrow, we would have the same devastating effects while they keep arguing," he added emphatically. For him, the lack of coordination among the Administrations was evident and left the citizens unprotected.

The Reminder of the Deceased and the Effort of Valencians

During the presentation of Mercadona's results, Juan Roig also had words of remembrance for the victims of the DANA. Moved, he mentioned those who died in the catastrophe, with a special memory for "the four great entrepreneurs, friends, whom the tragedy took away."

However, the president of Mercadona expressed gratitude for the resilience of the citizens of the Valencian Community. Despite the great tragedy, they have managed to recover and move forward.

Mercadona, a Year of Record Figures

Despite the pain from the catastrophe, the press conference also served to review Mercadona's impressive financial results. The company has reached historic numbers, with sales of 38.8 billion euros, representing a 9% increase compared to the previous year. Additionally, Mercadona has recorded a profit of 1.384 billion euros, reflecting solid growth in its operations.

Roig expressed satisfaction with these results, highlighting that the key to Mercadona's success lies in customer trust. "The customers, who are our bosses, choose us more and more," Juan Roig proudly stated at the press conference.