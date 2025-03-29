Good News from Chase Bank to Credit Card Users: It Can Be Done Today

Chase Bank has launched a special promotion for new holders of its Chase Freedom Unlimited credit card. If you meet certain conditions, you can obtain a special bonus. To do this, you must spend a certain amount of money on purchases during the first 3 months from the account opening.

Chase Bank Promotion Details: Up to $250 for Making Purchases

When applying for the Chase Freedom Unlimited card and being approved, you have the opportunity to earn a $250 bonus. The main condition is to spend $500 on purchases during the first 3 months from the account opening. This bonus will be awarded in the form of a statement credit, which will allow you to save on your future purchases.

| Grok

In addition to the initial bonus, the Chase Freedom Unlimited card offers an attractive rewards program. These benefits allow you to accumulate rewards consistently, increasing your satisfaction when using the card.

Unlimited 1.5% cashback on all purchases you make.

3% cashback on dining and takeout services.

5% cashback on travel purchases made through Chase Ultimate Rewards.

How to Apply for the Card Easily: Chase Bank Clarifies

Applying for the Chase Freedom Unlimited card is a simple process. Visit the Chase Bank website and look for the credit card section. Select the Chase Freedom Unlimited card option and click on "Apply Now."

Complete the online form with your personal, financial, and contact information. Finally, submit the application and wait for the response from Chase Bank, which usually arrives in a few minutes.

| Grok, Getty Images

It is important to read the terms and conditions of the promotion and the card. Make sure you understand the interest rates, possible fees, and other relevant details. Maintaining a good credit history and paying your balances on time will help you make the most of the benefits without incurring additional costs.

The Chase Bank promotion is an excellent opportunity to obtain a $250 bonus by spending $500 on purchases during the first 3 months from the account opening. Additionally, its unlimited 1.5% cashback program, along with the 3% and 5% rates in specific categories, make this card an attractive option. Especially for those looking to maximize their rewards and satisfaction with every purchase.