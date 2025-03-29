Neither Coffee nor Churros: Dia Promises to Sweep Away with the Tastiest Breakfast of All

Dia has launched a new option that is making a difference in the gluten-free cereal market. With this offering, those who follow a gluten-free diet can enjoy a delicious and nutritious breakfast. An ideal option for those who don't want to give up flavor.

Gluten-Free Cereals That Conquer the Palate

One of Dia's most outstanding cereals is the Gluten-Free Cocoa and Hazelnut Filled Cereal. This product has been crafted for those who can't consume gluten but don't want to give up a flavorful breakfast. Its smooth cocoa and hazelnut cream filling makes it an ideal choice for lovers of sweet cereals.

| Dia

Each bag contains 14.1 oz. (400 grams) of cereal, making it a perfect option for both home and the office. The combination of cocoa and hazelnut creates a unique flavor that leaves no one indifferent. The price of these cereals is 2.25 euros, making them an accessible option for all budgets.

The crunchy texture of the cereals and the smooth filling make this product a delight for those looking for something different. Additionally, its 14.1 oz. (400 grams) format is ideal for always having a nutritious and tasty breakfast on hand. With these cereals, Dia offers a gluten-free alternative that has nothing to envy from other conventional options on the market.

Variety and Flavor for All Tastes

Dia has managed to adapt to the needs of celiac people and those who follow a gluten-free diet, offering a wide variety of cereals. In addition to the Gluten-Free Cocoa and Hazelnut Filled Cereal, the brand also has other options that cater to different tastes and preferences. For example, the 100% Whole Grain Gluten-Free Oat Flakes are a perfect option for those looking for a healthier and more natural cereal.

These gluten-free cereals are perfect for those who need a quick but nutritious breakfast, without losing flavor or quality. Dia ensures that its products are made with carefully selected ingredients to guarantee they are suitable for celiac people. Additionally, these products are available both in physical stores and Dia's online store, making them easy to purchase.

| Getty Images de Manuel Milan

Dia's gluten-free cereal offering also stands out for its affordable price. With a competitive cost, consumers can enjoy a quality product without having to spend too much. Without a doubt, Dia has managed to balance flavor, quality, and price in its gluten-free options, successfully meeting the needs of this audience.

Through its line of gluten-free cereals, Dia has established itself as a brand committed to the inclusion of all consumers. These cereals are not only an excellent option for breakfast but can also be enjoyed at any time of the day. They allow those who follow a gluten-free diet to enjoy flavors that were previously only available to those without intolerances.

Prices and offers updated on 03/29/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes