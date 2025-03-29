Looks Luxurious, but This Perfume Is from Mercadona and Is Dirt Cheap: It's Selling Out

Mercadona continues to innovate in its perfumery section, offering new products that stand out for their quality and affordable price. This time, it presents an option that combines elegance and practicality, ideal for those looking for a perfect detail to gift or enjoy. An exclusive Mercadona set that promises to win over many with its originality and versatility.

The Perfect Set for Spring

The new Mercadona set has been designed to surprise fragrance lovers. This set includes a perfume and a bag, making it a complete detail for any occasion. The star perfume of this set is the Como Tú The Rose Eau de Parfum, with 3.4 fl. oz. (100 ml) of fragrance, perfect for both daily use and special occasions.

The fragrance, fresh and feminine, belongs to the floral fruity olfactory family, making it ideal for those seeking a soft yet enveloping scent. The floral and fruity notes combine to create an olfactory experience that stands out without being invasive. This perfume has been well received by those looking for an affordable option but with quality similar to more expensive fragrances.

| Mercadona

The bag included in the set is made of high-quality materials, with a combination of brown and beige tones that are very versatile. This accessory is lightweight, durable, and perfect for any occasion. Unlike other Mercadona products, the bag in this set is not made of raffia but of a material that offers a more sophisticated touch, ideal for complementing any look.

Quality and Style at a Good Price at Mercadona

This Mercadona set is available for 15 euros, making it a very affordable option for those seeking quality without spending too much. In addition to the fragrance, the modern-style bag is a perfect complement, lightweight and functional. This accessory is not only useful but also adds a chic touch that can match a variety of looks.

The 3.4 fl. oz. (100 ml) size of the perfume is ideal for those looking for a large bottle that will last a long time. The fragrance stays on the skin for several hours, making it a convenient option for daily use. Meanwhile, the bottle's design is elegant, simple, and easy to carry, ideal for taking in the bag without taking up much space.

| Mercadona

With this set, Mercadona offers an excellent quality-price ratio. It provides its customers with a quality fragrance with a fashion accessory at a very competitive price. It's no surprise that this product has become one of the most popular in the chain's stores.

This set with the Como Tú The Rose perfume and the modern design bag is an excellent option. Especially for those looking for something practical and elegant, without needing to spend a fortune.

