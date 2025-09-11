Sam's Club is taking over with the $10 accessory your home can't go without this fall

Autumn is approaching and with it come cooler afternoons, perfect for enjoying the comfort of home. More and more people are looking for ways to add warmth and coziness to their spaces without spending a fortune. Among the wide variety of products available, there's one from Sam's Club that has become a favorite among shoppers in the United States.

This is the Member's Mark Lounge Throw, available at Sam's Club for just $10.88, although prices may vary at the club and online store. This throw combines practicality and style, making it an essential accessory for any home this season. In addition, it's made with recycled materials and is fully machine washable, which makes it easy to care for.

| Sam's Club

A touch of luxury within everyone's reach

Member's Mark Lounge Throw from Sam's Club stands out for its softness and quality. It's made of polyester with Velvet Plush technology, which gives it a silky and pleasant texture to the touch. Its generous size of 60 in. x 70 in. (152 cm x 178 cm) allows you to wrap your whole body and enjoy a feeling of absolute comfort.

It's also a versatile throw that adapts to any environment. You can place it on the sofa, on an armchair, or even on the bed to add an elegant and cozy touch. The available patterns and colors make it possible for each throw to match different decoration styles, from the most modern to the most classic.

Caring for the product is simple, since you can machine wash it without losing softness or color. This makes it a practical option for those who seek comfort without complications. Its medium weight allows you to use it on cool summer nights as well as on the coldest winter nights, always offering maximum comfort.

| Walmart

Variety of designs for every taste

One of the great advantages of this throw is the wide variety of styles and colors available. Sam's Club offers 21 different models, including lemon prints, flowers, puppies, or geometric designs such as blockprint and checkerboard. Thanks to this diversity, it's easy to find the ideal throw for any family member or to give as a special gift.

Each model comes carefully packaged with a two-inch (5 cm) ribbon, which makes it an ideal gift without the need for additional wrapping. The combination of elegance and functionality makes this throw a sure bet for those who value both aesthetics and comfort.

Sam's Club shoppers in the United States highlight its extreme softness and the cozy feeling it provides at any time of day. Whether it's for reading a book, watching television, or simply relaxing, Member's Mark Lounge Throw has become a must-have for the home. In addition, its affordable price makes it easy to add several units in different spaces without compromising the budget.