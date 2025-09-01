Sam's Club knocks out Ikea: the perfect furniture set for any home has arrived

When it comes to renovating the home, finding furniture that combines style, comfort, and functionality can be a real challenge. Many brands promise practical solutions, but few manage to bring all these qualities together in a single set. Sam's Club has taken a step forward with a proposal that's capturing the attention of design lovers.

The Member's Mark Lowell 4-piece sofa table set is presented as the perfect solution for those looking to transform their spaces. This set, available for $449, includes a spacious table and three stools upholstered in light gray, offering comfort and elegance without complications. In addition, it incorporates details designed for modern life, such as an integrated USB port, which makes it easy to keep devices always charged.

| Sam's Club

A design that adapts to any space

The Lowell 4-piece sofa table set from Sam's Club stands out for its versatile style and its ability to adapt to different rooms in the home. Thanks to its transitional design, it can be placed in both the living room and the dining room, adding a touch of sophistication without overwhelming the atmosphere. The padded stools allow comfortable seating for three people, while the footrests offer greater stability and comfort during use.

Made with solid rubberwood and finished in acacia veneer, this set combines durability and aesthetics. The table measures 75 in. (190.5 cm) long by 20 in. (50.8 cm) wide, providing enough space to support objects or for everyday use. Meanwhile, the stools measure 18 in. (45.7 cm) long, 15 in. (38.1 cm) wide, and 25 in. (63.5 cm) high, making them proportional and easy to move according to the needs of the home.

| en.e-noticies.cat

Functionality and comfort in every detail

One of the most outstanding features of Sam's Club's set is its integrated power center, which includes an outlet and a USB port. This feature allows users to charge phones, tablets, or other devices while enjoying a family gathering or a leisure moment. In addition, the gray upholstery of the stools is easy to clean, which ensures that the set keeps its impeccable appearance.

The Member's Mark Lowell is not only practical but also environmentally friendly. The wood used comes from FSC-certified forests, which guarantees sustainable and responsible management. Its solid construction ensures durability, while the finish and design details add a modern and welcoming touch that easily integrates into any decorating style.

For those who want to expand the Lowell experience, Sam's Club offers the possibility of combining it with other furniture from the collection, such as the Lowell 3-piece sectional or the Lowell 70" console. This way, it is possible to create a harmonious and functional space, where each element contributes to the comfort and overall aesthetics of the home.