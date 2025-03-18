Sam's Club Confirms an Open Secret: These Are Their Real Hours in the USA

Sam's Club has officially confirmed what many customers already suspected: their store hours in the United States. Although some people already knew the general hours, the chain has now revealed all the specific details. From their regular hours to the special ones during the holidays, here are the complete hours so you don't miss anything.

Regular Hours Monday Through Friday

Sam's Club members can access the stores Monday through Friday between 10:00 AM and 8:00 PM. For Plus members, there is a special benefit: early shopping access, which starts at 8:00 AM and ends at 10:00 AM. Additionally, Sam's Club café is available to all members from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

As for the fuel center, it is open to all members from 6:00 AM to 9:00 PM. This allows customers to refuel easily throughout the day.

| Sam's Club

Saturday Hours

On Saturdays, Sam's Club stores open an hour later, from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM. Plus members can still enjoy their early access, with the option to shop between 8:00 AM and 9:00 AM. The café also maintains its regular hours from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, and the fuel center has the same hours from 6:00 AM to 9:00 PM.

Sundays: Shorter Hours

On Sundays, Sam's Club adjusts its hours: the stores are open from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Both members and non-members can access the café between 10:00 AM and 6:00 PM. The fuel center opens an hour later, starting at 9:00 AM and closing at 7:00 PM.

Special Hours During Holidays

On holidays like New Year's Day, Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas, the stores will be closed. For other holidays like Memorial Day, the 4th of July, and Labor Day, Plus members can shop from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM. It should be noted that regular members can do so from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Special Hours for Holiday Shopping

During the holiday season, from November to December, Sam's Club extends its hours: the stores will be open until 8:00 PM every day. There is an exception for Christmas Eve (December 24) and New Year's Eve (December 31), which will close at 6:00 PM. These special hours allow customers to do their last-minute shopping without worries.

Customer Service

Sam's Club's Customer Service Center in the United States is available every day from 7:00 AM to 11:00 PM, Central Time. However, it will remain closed on holidays like Christmas, Easter, and New Year's Day.

Thus, Sam's Club dispels all doubts concerning the opening hours of its stores in the USA, to avoid confusion among its customers and facilitate the shopping experience.