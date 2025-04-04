It's Official: Amancio Ortega Makes a Decision That Affects Hundreds of People

Amancio Ortega is known for his support in charitable causes and his generosity in times of need. Over the years, he has shown a willingness to join various projects aimed at helping those who need it most. His foundation has played an important role in emergency situations, such as the one that recently affected the town of Torrent.

After the floods caused by the DANA in October 2024 in Valencia, the Amancio Ortega Foundation has made an important decision to support those affected. A total of 525 residents of Torrent have received the foundation's aid, which has allowed them to cope with the damages suffered. In total, the Torrent City Council has distributed so far 2,376,213 euros from a total fund of 4.3 million euros intended for recovery.

Distribution of Aid: Housing and Belongings

The amount of aid comes from a solidarity fund amounting to 100 million euros, intended for 38 municipalities affected by the floods. The City Council has managed 1,646 applications submitted between December 5, 2024, and January 7, 2025, with a focus on the severity of the damages suffered.

A total of 305 homes have benefited so far, receiving an amount of 1,938,000 euros. The aid has been distributed according to the degree of impact, with some homes receiving up to 10,000 euros due to the severity.

The majority of the aid has been 5,000 euros, intended for homes with minor but significant damages. Support has also been given to those homes that do not have the proper documentation, which have received 2,000 euros to repair and replace furniture and appliances. Homes occupied by several people (for example, shared rooms) have received 1,000 euros, intended for the replacement of basic belongings.

Regarding material damages, 12 people have received a total of 12,000 euros to cover the damages caused to furniture, appliances, and belongings. This support has been essential for those affected to recover their daily lives, alleviating part of the economic burden resulting from the floods.

Vehicles and Self-Employed Also Benefit from Aid

In addition to aid for homes, the Amancio Ortega Foundation has offered support to those whose vehicles were damaged by the disaster. In total, 198 owners of damaged vehicles have received aid, with a maximum amount of 2,000 euros per vehicle. This has meant an investment of 391,213 euros in the recovery of cars and motorcycles, which are essential for the daily lives of those affected.

The self-employed who saw their main source of income affected have also been part of this aid plan. A total of 10 self-employed individuals have received up to 4,000 euros each, which has meant a total investment of 35,000 euros. These aids have been crucial for small business owners and independent workers to resume their activities and overcome the economic difficulties resulting from the disaster left by the DANA.

The mayor of Torrent, Amparo Folgado, has publicly thanked the collaboration of the Amancio Ortega Foundation. She highlighted the exemplary work of the municipal officials, who have managed the aid quickly and efficiently. Folgado acknowledged that the foundation's response has been essential to being able to face an emergency of such magnitude.