Happiness Arrives at Mercadona: the New Product Everyone Is Talking About, Now in Stores

Mercadona continues to consolidate itself as one of the most innovative supermarket chains in Spain. In 2024, the company has achieved significant recognition, highlighting two innovations that were recently awarded at the Consumer Goods Innovation Observatory. One of these innovations is related to a product that will hit Mercadona's shelves in May, and the other, with a technological advancement in labeling processes.

An Advancement in Culinary Experience: Vegetable Rice in Tray

Mercadona has been awarded for the launch of its vegetable rice in a tray, a product that stands out for its packaging innovation. Developed in collaboration with Platos Tradicionales, this rice is the first in its category to come in microwave-safe packaging. The key to this product lies in its metal tray, which allows the rice to be cooked in the same container, maintaining its organoleptic characteristics similar to those of a homemade dish.

This advancement responds to a growing trend where less cooking is done at home, and the consumption of prepared dishes continues to increase. Mercadona has anticipated these demands by offering an option that, besides being convenient, preserves the characteristics of traditional rice. With this product, the company has not only replied to market needs but has also created a new category that will surely see great acceptance among consumers.

| Mercadona

The company has once again demonstrated its ability to innovate in products that not only enhance the consumer experience. They also promote a more practical and faster lifestyle. This vegetable rice in a tray will be marketed in all the chain's supermarkets starting in May, consolidating its commitment to innovation in the food sector.

Mercadona Revolutionizes Efficiency with New QR Labeling

Another of Mercadona's great achievements has been the implementation of a new QR labeling system that replaces the traditional barcode. This advancement has been recognized for its contribution to operational efficiency and food safety, as it provides additional information to both consumers and the company itself. Through this new QR code, consumers can access details about preparation and consumption, while Mercadona manages expiration, batch, and supplier.

This system not only improves product traceability but also optimizes the supply and stock management process. Thanks to this technology, the company can more efficiently manage products close to their expiration date without reweighing them. Additionally, this digital labeling improves food safety by preventing the sale of expired products, reinforcing Mercadona's commitment to the quality and health of its customers.

| Mercadona

With this implementation, Mercadona has taken a step forward in using technology to improve the shopping experience and make its internal operations more efficient. This system, which is already available in the butcher section, will expand to other areas. Among others, it will reach the fish, fruit, and vegetable sections throughout 2025.