Who Is Miguel Arrufat, the Owner of UNIR Who Is Already Among the World's Richest

In a world where money seems to be the driving force behind many ambitions, some manage to stand out in a remarkable way. Miguel Arrufat, the owner of the Universidad Internacional de La Rioja (UNIR), is one of those examples. His story is not only one of business success but also of effort and vision in a sector as competitive as education.

At 63 years old, he has managed to position himself among the richest businessmen in the world, ranking 2,479 on the Forbes list. Additionally, he is the fourth richest Catalan on the list. His fortune comes from his company Proeduca Altus, the parent company of UNIR, a project that has revolutionized distance education.

The Genesis of UNIR and Its Growth

In 2008, Miguel Arrufat decided to embark on an ambitious project: to compete in the distance education business. Together with Carlos Mayor Oreja, former councilor of the Community of Madrid, he founded the Universidad Internacional de La Rioja (UNIR). The idea was to offer an alternative to traditional universities, taking advantage of the rise of online education. Although at first it wasn't easy, little by little, the university gained ground.

UNIR quickly made a name for itself in Spain, Latin America, and the United States, and today it has an annual turnover of around 300 million euros. This has been possible thanks to a combination of strategy, investment in educational technology, and a business model that adapted to new market demands.

Proeduca Altus, the parent company of UNIR, has been key in the expansion of this educational model. Currently, Arrufat owns more than 80% of the company, which has allowed him to establish himself as one of the wealthiest people in the country.

The Hurdles He Has Had to Overcome on the Path to Success

Despite all this success, the road to the top hasn't been easy; UNIR has faced many controversies, especially regarding its working conditions. Former professors of the university have criticized the low salaries and unfavorable working conditions, launching criticisms at the institution.

However, naturally, it hasn't all been criticism. UNIR has been involved in many innovations, such as the development of the Hate Monitor, a scientific platform funded by the Ministry of Science. This creative tool measures expressions of hate in digital media in Spain, placing UNIR at the center of educational and social innovation.

Miguel Arrufat has managed to build an educational empire that has transformed the landscape of online education in Spain. Although it hasn't been without controversy, his success is undeniable. With an estimated net worth of 640 million euros, his story is proof that, in today's world, education can be as lucrative as any other business.