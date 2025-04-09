Shocking: Few Knew About This Lidl Madness and Now It's in Every Home: €5

Lidl continues to surprise us with its innovative and affordable home products. This time, it has launched an option that solves a very common problem during barbecue season and outdoor gatherings. If you're worried about your cooking equipment being affected by rain, dust, or humidity, this solution from Lidl will interest you.

Total Protection for Your Barbecues and Garden Furniture

Lidl has launched a protective cover designed to offer an effective and economical solution for taking care of your barbecues and garden furniture. Made with weather-resistant material, this cover protects your equipment from dirt, moisture, and leaves. It ensures that your barbecue stays in good condition all year round.

This product is available in three different sizes, starting with the 31.5 x 44.1 x 21.7 in. (80 x 112 x 55 cm) model, perfect for gas barbecues with two burners. Meanwhile, the 56.7 x 44.1 x 23.6 in. (144 x 112 x 60 cm) model is designed for barbecues with three or four burners. Lastly, there's the 27.6 x 35.4 in. (70 x 90 cm) option ideal for round barbecues.

| Lidl

Additionally, the cover is also suitable for covering garden furniture, making it an even more attractive option for those looking for a complete solution to protect their outdoor spaces. Its simple and functional design makes it easy to use and adapt to different spaces and needs.

The cover's material is durable and offers protection throughout the year, regardless of weather conditions. Whether it's rain, wind, or even the sun, this product ensures that your furniture and barbecues remain in good condition. This way, their lifespan is extended, and they are always ready for their next use.

Easy to Install and Keep

Lidl's protective cover is not only functional but also easy to handle. It is secured with metal eyelets and cords with stoppers, allowing for a quick and secure fit. Thanks to these details, the cover won't move with the wind and will stay in place for a long time.

Using this cover requires no special effort; you just have to place it over your barbecue or garden furniture and make sure it's well secured. The process is so simple that even the youngest in the house can help you put it in place. And the best part is that it stores easily when you don't need it, taking up little space.

| Lidl

To keep the cover in good condition, you only need to ensure that the lid is kept tightly closed and store it at room temperature. This will prevent the material from deteriorating over time and will keep its effectiveness in the long term. Additionally, being made of a material that repels water and dirt, its maintenance is minimal, saving you time and effort.

The price of this protective cover is 5.99 euros, a figure that makes this product truly affordable. Compared to other options on the market, this cover is much more economical and offers quality that exceeds expectations. With such a low price, you can protect both your barbecue and garden furniture without worrying about the budget.

Prices and offers updated on 09/04/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes