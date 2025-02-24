Popeyes Hits Kfc With the Most Anticipated News in the United States: It's Already Here

Every year, with the arrival of Lent, several fast-food chains include fish options on their menu. During the 40 days leading up to Easter, many Christians avoid meat on Fridays. For this reason, it is common to see fish sandwiches in fast-food restaurants.

According to Mashed, Popeyes joins this tradition with its Flounder Fish Sandwich. However, this product is only available for a limited time, which has caused great anticipation among customers.

| en.e-noticies.cat

A Sandwich That Comes and Goes

Currently, the fish sandwich is not on Popeyes's seafood menu. Despite this, the chain continues to offer its popcorn shrimp, another seasonal option.

In 2024, Popeyes posted an announcement on Instagram about the return of the Flounder Fish Sandwich. This suggests that the product could soon return to its restaurants.

The sandwich has been well received by customers. "The best fast-food fish sandwich!" commented a follower of the brand. According to Mashed, many consumers are asking for this product to become a permanent menu option.

What Makes This Sandwich Special?

The Flounder Fish Sandwich debuted in 2021 and has become a seasonal hit. Its preparation stands out for its simplicity and quality.

It includes a breaded and fried flounder fillet served on a brioche bun. It also comes with pickles and the option of spicy mayo or tartar sauce.

The choice of flounder sets it apart from other fish sandwiches. Mashed explains that this fish has a mild flavor with a slight sweet touch. Thanks to this, it is an attractive option for both seafood lovers and those who prefer more subtle flavors.

Could It Be Available Year-Round?

Popeyes hasn't announced if it plans to sell this sandwich permanently. It also hasn't revealed figures on its sales performance.

Some chains keep certain products as seasonal options to generate more interest. An item available only for a limited time makes customers seek it out with more enthusiasm.

However, this can be frustrating for those who enjoy the Flounder Fish Sandwich. Many customers wish they could buy it at any time of the year.

Alternatives for Those Who Don't Want to Wait

If the Flounder Fish Sandwich doesn't return soon, there are homemade options to enjoy a similar taste. Mashed recommends preparing a baked fish sandwich with triple pickle tartar sauce.

Cooking it at home allows for customization with favorite ingredients and seasonings. Additionally, it is an alternative for those looking for a healthier option.

Meanwhile, Popeyes customers will have to wait for the sandwich to return to the restaurants. Its return remains a mystery, but its popularity is more than confirmed.