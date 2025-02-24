Costco, Walmart, and Mcdonald's Receive a Major Blow in the United States: 100 Million

The Freeze Latino Movement remains active in the United States. The boycott seeks to pressure large companies. The Latino community is driving it following Donald Trump's immigration policies.

The president assumed his second term on January 20, 2025. Since then, he has increased deportations of undocumented migrants. In response, thousands of Latinos have decided to stop consuming products from these American brands.

Walmart, Costco and McDonald's Suffer a Boycott

The movement has grown thanks to the internet. Social media have been the epicenter of the movement, especially on TikTok. On this social network, several users have spread messages urging the community to stop consuming products from American companies. Their goal is to support local commerce, they claim.

The boycott has achieved widespread dissemination. More than 100 million interactions have been recorded on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook. However, the economic impact is not yet evident.

TikTok has been key in the expansion of the boycott. Curiously, Donald Trump has threatened to ban the platform in the United States.

These Remain Without Losses

McDonald's, Walmart and Costco have been targeted in the boycott. However, their revenues and stock values remain stable.

Despite the digital mobilization and the call to stop buying from these large corporations, there are no signs of a significant decrease in sales. According to specialized media, it doesn't seem that they are currently concerned. Neither Walmart, Costco nor McDonald's are going to take action on the matter.

McDonald's remains unchanged in the market. In the case of McDonald's, the shares have remained stable around USD 310 per share. It is clear, then, that they continue to show no significant changes since the start of the boycott.

The same is true for Walmart and Costco. Both continue their operations without issues. There are no reports of declines in their revenues or significant economic losses.

Different Stances in the Latino Community

The movement has caused different types of reactions. The messages range from peaceful calls to stop buying from large chains to more radical speeches. Some seek a complete disconnection from "Made in USA" products.

Some promote local commerce as an alternative. Others simply aim to affect the reputation of the targeted companies.

Despite the boycott's virality, they show no effects. Their revenues and operations continue. There are no reports indicating a significant financial impact.

The debate continues to grow on social media. However, the impact on consumption doesn't seem to be reflected in concrete figures.

A Movement with Wide Dissemination but No Real Effects

The Freeze Latino Movement continues to gain support. Despite the popularity on social media, the large corporations continue to operate normally.

The boycott has caused conversation in the Latino community. However, it has not managed to affect the targeted ones. So far, its impact is more media-related than economic.