Popeyes Announces a New Feature for All Its Stores and You Were Waiting for It

Popeyes has announced the return of two of its most popular seafood dishes, available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide. Just in time for Lent, the fast-food chain is offering the Flounder Fish Sandwich. Not only this, but also the Shrimp Box, as part of its special menu for this season.

Popeyes Bets on Tradition

The Flounder Fish Sandwich is one of Popeyes's star dishes. This sandwich is made with a fresh Alaskan flounder fillet, marinated with authentic Louisiana herbs and spices. The fillet is breaded with a crispy coating and fried until golden. This creates, according to Popeyes, a combination of flavors that evoke the culinary tradition of the southern United States.

| en.e-noticies.cat

This sandwich is served on a toasted brioche bun with butter, which adds a soft and warm touch to the dish. Additionally, it is completed with barrel-cured pickles, which give it a fresh and crunchy flavor. Customers can choose between two options to join the fish: classic tartar sauce or spicy sauce, depending on their preferences.

The Shrimp Box: A Crunchy Option

Alongside the fish sandwich, Popeyes has also reintroduced its Shrimp Box, which promises to be an irresistible option for seafood lovers. The Shrimp Box includes eight crispy butterfly shrimp, seasoned with a traditional blend of Louisiana herbs and spices, giving them a unique and delicious flavor.

The shrimp are covered with Popeyes's signature breading, which gives them a crunchy texture on the outside and tender on the inside. The Shrimp Box also includes a regular side and Popeyes's famous biscuit, known for its soft and buttery flavor.

Popeyes Also Bets on Sweet

For those looking for something sweet, Popeyes has decided to complement its seafood options with a strawberry cream cheese fried pie. This dessert filled with strawberry jam and cream cheese has become very popular among customers and promises to add a touch of sweetness to the Lent menu.

The strawberry cream cheese fried pie is an ideal option for those who wish to end their meal with an indulgent touch. The mix of strawberry jam and cream cheese offers a delicious combination that will surely be a hit among diners.

Availability and Limited Offer

These seafood offers will be available for a limited time at participating Popeyes restaurants, until the end of the Lent season. The chain hopes these options will attract customers looking for tasty alternatives during this period. Especially those who follow Lent traditions and prefer seafood as a meal option.

Popeyes continues to expand its menu with innovative options that combine traditional southern United States flavors with fresh and quality ingredients. If you are a seafood lover or simply looking for a Lent alternative, now you know. Remember, they are available only for a limited time.