Neither Fridge nor Freezer: Lidl's Trick to Make Food Last a Long Time

Nowadays, food preservation is key to making the most of our purchases and not adding waste. Lidl knows this, and that's why they have launched a device that promises to be a great help in the kitchen. With advanced functions, ease of use, and a convenient design, this appliance will make your food last longer and retain its aromas.

Functions Designed for Home Convenience

Lidl's vacuum sealer is designed to offer you a comfortable and efficient food preservation experience. One of its most outstanding features is the "Wet" option, perfect for moist foods that require a more delicate seal. Additionally, if you prefer to maintain the softness of certain foods, the "Soft" function makes it possible to seal them without damage.

Moreover, this model of sealer is compatible with bags up to 11.8 in. (30 cm) wide, which expands the possibilities of use. You can seal both large and small foods, adapting to your needs. Whether it's meats, vegetables, or cheeses, with this vacuum sealer, you'll always have the right option to keep them fresh.

| Lidl

The design of this vacuum sealer is not only efficient but also thought out to make life easier for those who use it. It features a liquid tray that can be removed and placed in the dishwasher, reducing cleaning time after each use. Additionally, the device is equipped with indicator lights that show the status of the sealing process, making it easier to know when it's ready.

The non-slip feet also provide stability to the device during use, preventing any accidents. To make it even more convenient, it has a cable storage system, which helps keep your kitchen tidy.

Included Accessories for Greater Versatility

The best part of this vacuum sealer is that it comes with all the necessary accessories to make the most of it. It includes a replacement gasket, a 9.8 ft. (3 meters) film roll, and three vacuum valve adapters. These accessories will allow you to seal different types of bags, lunch boxes, and even other resealable containers.

These details make the product highly versatile. It allows you not only to seal food but also to cook it sous-vide. This is a culinary technique that preserves the nutrients and flavors of the food, ideal for those who enjoy gourmet cooking.

| Lidl

If you are already convinced of the advantages of this product, there are more reasons to purchase it today. Lidl's vacuum sealer has a promotional price of 19.99 euros, a reduced price compared to what it usually costs. Lidl has managed to combine quality, functionality, and price in a single product, ensuring that everyone can enjoy its benefits.

Lidl's vacuum sealer is an indispensable tool in the kitchen. With innovative functions, an easy-to-use design, and an irresistible offer, it presents itself as a great option. Ideal for those looking to optimize the preservation of their food and make the most of every purchase.

Prices and offers updated on 03/14/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes