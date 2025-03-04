Dollar Tree Hits Costco With the Beauty Product That Triumphs in the United States

Dollar Tree has become one of the most sought-after options for those looking for beauty products at low prices in the United States. In recent days, a content creator on TikTok has revealed how this store is gaining the trust of those looking to save on cosmetics and personal care.

Dollar Tree Hides a Surprise

Joedy Tran is a young TikToker who ventured to explore the beauty aisle of a Dollar Tree. The young woman was surprised by the number of products available. "I never imagined finding so many options in one place," she shared on her TikTok account.

Among the products that caught her attention the most were moisturizers, nail polishes, and makeup. However, one of the most notable products was the Glow Up moisturizer from the brand B.Pure.

What Are Dollar Tree "Dupes"?

The Glow Up cream, which smells like watermelon, is a clear example of what is known in the beauty industry as a "dupe." These products are more affordable versions of top-level brand items but with surprisingly competitive quality. In this case, Dollar Tree offers a "dupe" of a much more expensive moisturizer found in stores like Sephora.

Dollar Tree Prices Compared to Others and Costco

The TikToker wasted no time comparing the price of these products with those of high-end stores. At Dollar Tree, the Glow Up cream costs only $1.25, while at Sephora a similar serum can exceed $35. The price difference is considerable, making Dollar Tree an excellent option for those looking for more accessible beauty options.

It didn't stop there. Joedy also found other day and night creams from B.Pure, all priced at $1.25 each. At Costco, a set of creams from the brand Olay costs $49.99 for two units, raising the price of each cream to almost $19.

Dollar Tree, Better Than Costco?

Although the low prices are attractive, some consumers have been cautious about the quality of these products. In comments on TikTok, several of Joedy's followers expressed doubts about whether Dollar Tree products could cause adverse skin reactions. However, other users have commented that they have been impressed with the quality of certain items, such as those from Olay, which have exceeded their expectations.

How to Shop at Dollar Tree

Shopping for beauty products at Dollar Tree can be a positive experience if you consider the quality and ingredients of the products. It is essential to read the labels and ensure that the products meet the needs of your skin type. Additionally, online reviews are a great tool to learn about other users' experiences and avoid potential surprises.

Dollar Tree has established itself as a popular alternative for those looking to save without sacrificing personal care. Although the quality of some products may vary, the "dupes" of recognized brands offer an economical and accessible option. If you're in search of moisturizers or new beauty products, this store may surprise you with affordable and quality options.