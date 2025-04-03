Happiness Arrives at Carrefour with the Product You Need for This Easter

With the arrival of Easter, many families are preparing for a getaway. Carrefour has launched an offer that stands out for its functionality and style. Ideal for those looking for comfort and practicality when traveling.

Durable and Spacious Suitcases for the Whole Family

The Carrefour luggage set includes four pieces, each designed to meet different storage needs. The cabin suitcase, 22 in. (56 cm) tall, 14 in. (36 cm) long, and 9 in. (22 cm) wide, has a capacity of 37 liters and weighs 5 lbs. (2.26 kg). This suitcase is perfect for short trips or for carrying on flights with carry-on restrictions.

Meanwhile, the medium suitcase, which measures 26 in. (66 cm) tall, 17 in. (44 cm) long, and 10 in. (25 cm) wide, offers a capacity of 63 liters. Weighing 6 lbs. (2.75 kg), it is ideal for family trips or longer getaways, providing enough space without being too large. The large suitcase, 30 in. (76 cm) high, 20 in. (50 cm) long, and 11 in. (29 cm) wide, has a capacity of 98 liters and weighs 8 lbs. (3.5 kg).

The set also includes a toiletry bag 12 in. (30 cm) long, 7 in. (17 cm) wide, and 9 in. (23 cm) high. It has a capacity of 11 liters. This additional piece is ideal for carrying toiletries and other small items, helping to organize your luggage efficiently.

This luggage set is available in three vibrant colors: coral, electric blue, and green. With this range of colors, you can choose the one that best suits your style and make your luggage easily recognizable. Despite its variety of options, all are available at a discounted price of 116.99 euros.

Features That Make Your Trip Easier

One of the main advantages of this luggage set is its ease of transport. The suitcases are equipped with an extendable aluminum telescopic handle, adjustable in two positions, and an additional top handle that makes handling easier. The four 360-degree multidirectional wheels allow for smooth and effortless movement, ideal for walking through airports or stations.

Regarding security, each piece of the set includes a three-digit side combination lock, offering greater peace of mind when traveling. This security system ensures that your belongings are protected at all times, without complications. Additionally, the suitcases feature a design that includes a removable drip tray, making maintenance and cleaning easier.

Space optimization is another great advantage of this luggage set. Its interior is well-designed, with compartments and adjustable elastic straps to keep clothes in place. Additionally, the zippered divider helps organize belongings efficiently, preventing items from mixing and wrinkling.

This practical luggage set is available at Carrefour for 116.99 euros. This makes it an economical option for those seeking quality and functionality in their luggage. With its robust design and multiple features, the luggage set offers excellent value for money, perfectly adapting to modern families.

