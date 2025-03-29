This Is the Only Province in Spain Where Amancio Ortega Doesn't Have Any Store

Inditex, the fashion giant that revolutionized global retail, has thousands of stores worldwide. Spain, as the birthplace of the multinational, is key to its operation, with a significant presence in many of its provinces. However, there is one that stands out for its total absence of stores from the group founded by Amancio Ortega.

Despite its vast network of stores worldwide, not all Spanish provinces have access to Inditex brands. Over the years, large cities have been the main focus of expansion. However, there are territories in Spain that have lagged behind in this growth.

Teruel: The Province Without Inditex Presence

According to the most recent data provided by Business Insider, Teruel is the only Spanish province where there is no Inditex establishment. The people of Teruel can't shop at any of the eight brands the multinational owns, such as Zara, Massimo Dutti, Pull&Bear, Bershka, among others. This absence reflects the lack of presence of the textile giant in more rural and less populated areas of Spain.

The reason for this absence may be related to the demographic and economic characteristics of the province. Although it has focused on large and medium-sized cities, Teruel, like other inland provinces, has lacked stores in recent years. In fact, the group has reduced its store network in areas with less demand, prioritizing sales points in more dynamic urban areas.

Inditex's Expansion and Reduction in Spain

Over the years, Inditex has followed a strategy of expansion and, more recently, store reduction in Spain. Between 2000 and 2011, the multinational opened a record number of establishments. Since 2011, the company has reduced its store network, focusing on cities like Madrid, Barcelona, and Málaga.

This trend also affects provinces near Teruel. Places like Guadalajara, Huesca, Palencia, and Soria have only one Inditex store, reflecting a similar strategy in other less populated regions.

For the company, rapid stock rotation and profitability are essential, and stores in rural areas do not always meet these criteria. Therefore, in places like Teruel, where the population density is lower, Inditex has not considered it profitable to open stores.

Despite these absences, Inditex remains one of the most powerful companies in the world in its sector. In Spain, its presence is notable in cities like Madrid, with 144 stores, or Barcelona, with 115. Amancio Ortega continues to consolidate his global dominance with a network of stores that spans more than 5,500 sales points worldwide.