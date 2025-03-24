Happiness Arrives at Mango: Great Joy for Jonathan Andic, Isak Andic's Son

Mango is experiencing a moment of significant changes. After a transition period, the new management has been officially established. The Catalan company is committed to stability and maintaining its course in an increasingly competitive sector.

After the tragic passing of its founder, Isak Andic, the transfer of power has been carried out discreetly and controlled. For a brand known worldwide like Mango, it is essential that things are done right. Therefore, the company's new management is committed to a well-defined strategy to achieve more future successes.

New Leadership to Achieve More Successes at Mango

Mango's board of directors has confirmed the appointment of Toni Ruiz as president. With a decade in the company, his career has been key in the development of the Catalan company. Now, he takes on the challenge of leading the company's future from his new position.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Mango, Europa Press

Alongside him, Jonathan Andic has been appointed vice president. His presence in the company is not new, as he has been taking on more and more responsibilities for a long time. His role on the board reinforces the continuity of Isak Andic's legacy in the company.

Both executives had already been performing these functions on an interim basis since December. This change is formalized months after the passing of Isak Andic, founder of Mango. With this decision, the company seeks to strengthen its governance model and stability.

The board of directors also includes other key figures in the sector. Among its members are Daniel López and Margarita Salvans, who hold strategic positions. Additionally, external experts provide their insights, such as Jordi Canals from IESE Business School and Marc Puig.

The Legacy of Isak Andic and Jonathan's Role

Isak Andic's family has managed the inheritance in an orderly manner. Most of the assets have been left in the hands of his children, who inherited 95% of Mango. Each received 31.66% of the company, ensuring the continuity of the business.

Jonathan Andic is the only one of the three siblings with an active role in Mango. His participation in the management committee and the board gives him significant influence. His work in Mango Man has been key to consolidating this line within the brand.

| Twitter, @david_valuja

Beyond the company, the inheritance included other valuable assets. Jonathan has received properties and investments, as well as an exclusive sailboat. These assets are part of the estate left by his father, estimated at about 8 billion euros.

In the corporate sphere, Mango maintains its commitment to sustainability. According to the company, its strategy seeks a more responsible business model. The brand assures that it has worked to reduce its environmental impact in recent years.

With the new management at the helm, the company faces a new stage. The combination of experience and family legacy marks Mango's path into the future. Now, Jonathan Andic strengthens his role within the company his father founded.